Yokogawa Releases Dynamic Real Time Optimizer, a New Solution in the OpreX Asset Operations and Optimization Family

by businesswireindia.com

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6841) announces the release of Dynamic Real Time Optimizer, a solution in the OpreXTM Asset Operations and Optimization family. Using a combination of first principles simulation and multivariable predictive control technology, the Dynamic Real Time Optimizer software helps to optimize plant operations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005009/en/

Operating window of Dynamic Real Time Optimizer (Graphic: Yokogawa Electric Corporation)

This integrated solution is based on Yokogawa’s advanced process control technologies and industry knowledge and simulation technologies developed by KBC Advanced Technologies Limited (KBC, CEO: Andrew Howell), a UK-based Yokogawa subsidiary. This solution enables plants to quickly respond to dynamically changing oil market and product market conditions and improve both productivity and profitability.

Development Background

Advanced process control systems improve product yield and reduce energy consumption by maintaining temperature, flow rate, pressure, and other process variables within a set range and keeping them as close as possible to their optimal values, even for production processes whose parameters are not easily controlled by conventional control systems. Such advanced control systems are increasingly used in facilities such as oil refineries, petrochemical plants, chemical plants, and natural gas liquefaction trains. Advanced control solutions are attracting considerable interest due to their high economic value.

Multivariable advanced control systems determine the optimal value for plant independent variables. The optimal values are calculated based on information such as feedstock quality and prices, product specifications and prices, and energy costs. In a dynamically changing market, an advanced control system optimizes the operation of a plant in real time based on changes in raw material properties, product demand, and operating conditions.

Using our advanced control technology and KBC’s industry knowledge and simulation technology, we are able to perform highly accurate dynamic real-time optimization using rigorous models, in response to dynamically changing plant and market conditions.

Features

Dynamic Real Time Optimizer calculates the optimal values for plant independent variables with a high level of accuracy and was developed based on KBC’s Petro-SIMTM process simulation platform, which includes functions for online use. This solution acquires data through online connections to control systems and plant information management systems (PIMSs) and carries out case study simulations to generate rigorous models and calculate additional inferred properties. Based on these models and operating conditions, the optimal values are calculated by applying mathematical programming*1, and implemented online by the advanced control system.

1. Multi-unit optimization based on simulations performed using rigorous models

With large-scale applications, advanced control systems need to be able to quickly process huge amounts of data. Advanced control and optimization systems must have the processing speed needed to calculate the optimal values for such large applications. However, commercially-available products today are only suitable for small- to medium-size applications and can only optimize the control of individual process units. Yokogawa’s Platform for Advanced Control and Estimation*2 is capable of high-speed processing and can collectively control large-scale applications across processes. Using this suite as its operating platform, Dynamic Real Time Optimizer achieves multi-unit optimization and control. Also, as it makes use of KBC’s simulation technologies, the Dynamic Real Time Optimizer software can obtain optimal values with high accuracy even with reaction processes that demonstrate non-linear characteristics.

2. Integrated solution with improved maintainability

The performance of advanced control and optimization systems tends to degrade over time due to changes in operating conditions, catalyst activity changes, and the aging of facilities. Dynamic Real Time Optimizer is designed to maintain advanced control performance even as a plant changes, by using an online Petro-SIM model. The structure of this solution makes it easy to maintain advanced control and optimization systems, thus enabling operators to achieve optimal performance with nearly no change in maintenance workload.

*1 A method for determining the appropriate approach within a given range of rules, using mathematical models and computers

*2 A software suite with the following functionality:

– Multivariable model predictive control (the control of multiple variables based on predictions made using models of the dynamic characteristics of plant responses)

– Soft sensing for estimating quality in real time based on temperature, flow rate, pressure, and other process values

– Customization of calculations

Major Applications

Advanced control of continuous plant processes in the oil, petrochemical, chemical, gas, and other industries

For more information

https://www.yokogawa.com/solutions/solutions/oprex/oprex-transformation/oprex-asset-operations-and-optimization/dynamic-real-time-optimizer-rt-op

About OpreX

OpreX is the comprehensive brand for Yokogawa’s industrial automation (IA) and control business. The OpreX name stands for excellence in the technologies and solutions that Yokogawa cultivates through the co-creation of value with its customers, and encompasses the entire range of Yokogawa’s IA products, services, and solutions. This brand comprises the following five categories: OpreX Transformation, OpreX Control, OpreX Measurement, OpreX Execution, and OpreX Lifecycle. Platform for Advanced Control and Estimation, an OpreX Asset Operations and Optimization family solution in the OpreX Transformation category, delivers operational excellence throughout an enterprise’s activities, from production through to supply chain optimization and risk and business management.

With this brand, Yokogawa will deliver integrated solutions that address specific needs and support its customers in their efforts to transform and grow their businesses.

About Yokogawa

Founded in 1915, Yokogawa engages in broad-ranging activities in the areas of measurement, control, and information. The industrial automation business provides vital products, services, and solutions to a diverse range of process industries including oil, chemicals, natural gas, power, iron and steel, and pulp and paper. With the life innovation business, the company aims to radically improve productivity across the pharmaceutical and food industry value chains. The test & measurement, aviation, and other businesses continue to provide essential instruments and equipment with industry-leading precision and reliability. Yokogawa co-innovates with its customers through a global network of 113 companies spanning 60 countries, generating US$3.6 billion in sales in FY2018. For more information, please visit www.yokogawa.com.

The names of corporations, organizations, products, services and logos herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Yokogawa Electric Corporation or their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005009/en/

Source: Businesswire