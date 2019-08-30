Young Dynamic Ankit Tamang, Sets New Milestones for China Gate

by businesswireindia.com

China gate group since 1993 is one of the most dynamic and innovative chains of restaurants in the country showcasing a versatile portfolio of dining concepts. With diverse accolades and brands such as extravagant Global Fusion, ethnic Caravan Serai, signature China Gate, sporty TAP, cozy Hometown Cafe, upbeat Bora Bora, cool Red Box, royal catering By Chef and speedy service wonder box Break Time located in the revered and happening places of the Mumbai city.

Restaurateurs are generally a likeable bunch of people—flamboyant, well-traveled, athletic and smooth-talking. Ankit Tamang

is the name to reckon for those who are remotely interested in fine dine. He has steadily taken over the gastronomic revolution that has swept the country. His restaurants are as loved for their cuisine as for their indefinable aura of chic comfort and camaraderie.

An avid believer of hard work, he went on to explore other creative avenues to create business plan on independent values along with his father Krishna Tamang

is the creative mind, behind launching much praised hot spots in Mumbai, to name a few- Global Fusion outlets in Versova, Sakinaka, Worli and TAP Sakinaka.

As an ambitious restaurateur, Ankit

“We have a vision to be one of India’s most renowned establishment in the hospitality industry. As China Gate team, we are coming up with new establishments located in the happening places of Mumbai city, allowing each & every person space to experiment & indulge their senses with something elite & exclusive.”

sterling reputation as an expert entrepreneur is matched only by the enormous warmth and goodwill his name generates among the city’s food-loving elite.

is no different. Starting out as a young budding entrepreneur, he is the genius behind one of the most famous food chains in Mumbai as he joined China Gate 5 years back. He loves to explore his hobbies which involves sports. Soccer & Calisthenics are two of his most loved & favorite activities. In fact, considering his fit body, his love for sports doesn't come as a surprise. He visited Singapore & Dubai to explore ideas and worked with some of the top restaurants.