Young Talent Sparkles at the 16th Edition of MAAC 24FPS Awards

Over 300 students were awarded for their exemplary work at the award ceremony

600 International Entries from 70 countries.

Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics (MAAC) the leaders in 3D Animation and VFX training hosted the 16th, 24FPS Annual International Animation Awards 2018 on December 17th, 2018, at the Sahara Star in Mumbai.

The 24FPS International Animation Awards of MAAC is a well known name in the Media and Entertainment Industry that honors the brightest talents in the field of Animation, VFX & Live action film making across the globe.

Awards were given out across categories such as, Best VFX Short Film, Best 3D Animated Short Film, Digital Film Making and others. The jury panel comprised of senior personnel from top production houses & institutions such as, DNeg, Prime Focus, Technicolor, Tata, MPC, Assemblage, 88 Pictures, Makuta VFX, NY VFX Waala, FTII, amongst others.

Apart from the main attraction, which is awards, the audience was enthralled by the presence of Marathi Superstar Swapnil Joshi who was awarded for his contribution to Cinema & Television, celebrated YouTuber Ms. Prajakta Koli (Mostlysane) who was awarded as “YouTube Sensation” (Digital Content), Mr. Vaibhav Kumaresh CEO, Vaibhav Studios who was awarded for his contribution to the Animation Industry and DNeg India who were awarded for their contribution to the VFX Industry. All of the above were honored and awarded with the “Movers and Shakers” award.

Dignitaries from the media & entertainment industry graced the occasion, in the presence of over a thousand students from across India.

Around 600 International Entries from 70 countries were received with entries from USA, France, Spain, UK, Italy, Russia and many more contributing amongst these. More than 65 awards were handed out to the winners through the function from amongst 85 nominations by the industry experts in order to inspire and encourage them further.

Mr. Anil Pant, MD & CEO of Aptech Ltd., delighted with the turnout and quality of work, commented “The quality of work submitted by the nominees is evidence that animation & VFX is flourishing in our country and the same has potential to grow leaps and bounds. These awards are a way of appreciating the talented youngsters and igniting their passion for a career in the creative arts. It is also an excellent platform for them to mingle & speak to industry stalwarts and aspire to do path breaking work.”

In the student’s submission category, over 300 students won awards for their brilliance in various categories. The success of the awards was visible through the sheer number of student and industry people present at the event.

About MAAC

Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics (MAAC) is India’s leading educator in high-end 3D Animation and Visual Effects. Founded in 2001 & a major brand of Aptech Ltd., MAAC has trained over 30000 students across the country. It has over 80 centers with cutting-edge infrastructure in over 40 cities.

MAAC offers industry relevant Career courses on 3D Animation & Visual Effects. It offers Real-life training environment to the students backed by an excellent faculty, infrastructure, and the latest technical educational tools.

MAAC’s students are placed as Modeling Artists, Lighting Artist, Render Artist, Character Animator, Layout Artist, Digital Sculptor, Rigging Artist, FX Artist, Roto Artist, Match Mover, Video Editor, Motion Graphics Artist, Compositors, Visualizes, Content Developers and Pre and Post Production executives in blue chip animation studios and entertainment companies like Prime Focus, Rhythm & Hues Studios, Crest Animation Studios, BIG Animation, Cornershop, EFX, Toonz Animation, DQ Entertainment, Paprikaas Animation Studios, NDTV, Studio 9, Redchillies.VFX, Vaibhav Studios, IBN7, Animax, Pixion and Tata Elxsi Ltd. to name a few.

About 24FPS 2018

2018 marks the 16th year of the 24FPS Awards. Since inception, these much-awaited Awards have given students a huge platform to showcase their talent & earn recognition for their work. With every passing year, the quality of entries soars to new heights. This year, the Awards witnessed participation from an overwhelming number of students from different MAAC centers in India. Each entry was judged by industry veterans consisting of the who’s who in media & entertainment. All in all, the 24FPS Awards were about creativity, power-packed talent, magnificent performances and entertaining acts as a complete package.