Zee Learn Limited 9MFY20 – Consolidated EBITDA Zooms 43 Percent

Highlights of Consolidated 9MFY20 financial performance over 9MFY19:

Highlights of Standalone 9MFY20 financial performance over 9MFY19:

The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved and taken on record the unaudited consolidated financial results of Zee Learn Limited (ZLL) and its subsidiaries for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. For Q3 FY20, ZLL, at a consolidated level, reported Total Revenue of Rs 126.32 cr, EBITDA of Rs. 44.23 cr, PBT of Rs 22.35 cr and PAT of Rs 16.32 cr. The ZLL standalone EBITDA as a % of Operating Revenue increased from 44 % in Q3 FY19 to 52% in Q3 FY20 in a superlative performance.



Commenting on the business performance, Mr. Ajey Kumar, MD said, “We are happy to announce another round of excellent results for Q3 & 9M FY20 despite the macroeconomic challenges. Our diverse portfolio of core and supplementary education catering to the full life cycle of learning needs provides vibrant synergies that lend us a unique source of competitive advantage. It is our aspiration to be a leader in every business segment that we operate in and be acknowledged as a trusted provider of best-in-class products and services. Towards this, our relentless focus on building competitiveness in each business will be supported by appropriate investments. As we build scale, we also remain deeply committed to go beyond market leadership alone to creating much larger societal value in an exemplary fashion.”



Commenting on the results, Mr. Debshankar Mukhopadhyay, CEO, said “Zee Learn has made good progress on its agenda and strategic priorities. The Company has further improved its operating margins and recorded strong growth. These results reflect our unrelenting commitment to all our stakeholders and our intense focus on disciplined execution within our core businesses.”



Financial Highlights: Zee Learn Limited Consolidated

Rs. in Cr

Quarter ended Nine months ended 31-Dec-19 31-Dec-18 QOQ

Growth % 31-Dec-19 31-Dec-18 YOY

Growth % Particulars Unaudited Unaudited Q3 Unaudited Unaudited Nine Months Revenue from operations 117.84 112.71 5% 409.20 351.90 16% Other Income 8.48 8.42 1% 31.81 21.31 49% Total Revenue 126.32 121.13 4% 441.01 373.21 18% COGS / Operational Cost 24.99 32.25 -23% 104.05 98.71 5% Employee benefits expense 34.71 36.01 -4% 106.67 100.34 6% Selling and marketing expenses 2.50 5.28 -53% 14.70 19.52 -25% Other expenses 11.40 9.19 24% 32.98 27.54 20% Total expenses 73.61 82.74 -11% 258.40 246.11 5% EBITDA 44.23 29.97 48% 150.80 105.79 43% EBITDA % 38% 27% 37% 30% Finance Cost 15.30 12.27 25% 46.06 33.86 36% Depreciation and amortisation expenses 15.05 7.87 91% 44.83 20.43 119% Profit before tax 22.35 18.25 22% 91.72 72.82 26% Profit before tax % 18% 15% 21% 20% Tax 6.03 4.32 40% 24.38 20.71 18% Profit after tax 16.32 13.93 17% 67.34 52.10 29% Profit after tax % 13% 11% 15% 14%



Financial Highlights: Zee Learn Limited Standalone

Rs. in Cr

Quarter ended Nine months ended 31-Dec-19 31-Dec-18 QOQ

Growth % 31-Dec-19 31-Dec-18 YOY

Growth % Particulars Unaudited Unaudited Q3 Unaudited Unaudited Nine Months Revenue from operations 34.88 32.33 8% 142.87 125.75 14% Other Income 6.63 3.68 80% 17.49 12.78 37% Total Revenue 41.51 36.01 15% 160.36 138.53 16% COGS / Operational Cost 3.58 4.62 -23% 21.78 24.73 -12% Employee benefits expense 7.26 6.71 8% 22.91 20.01 15% Selling and marketing expenses 1.37 2.99 -54% 7.17 11.31 -37% Other expenses 4.42 3.66 21% 13.20 14.18 -7% Total expenses 16.62 17.99 -8% 65.07 70.23 -7% EBITDA 18.25 14.34 27% 77.80 55.52 40% EBITDA % 52% 44% 54% 44% Finance Cost 6.22 5.30 17% 18.49 13.78 34% Depreciation and amortisation expenses 1.90 0.86 122% 6.41 2.30 179% Profit before tax 16.76 11.87 41% 70.39 52.22 35% Profit before tax % 40% 33% 44% 38% Tax 4.09 2.86 43% 18.15 14.91 22% Profit after tax 12.68 9.00 41% 52.24 37.31 40% Profit after tax % 31% 25% 33% 27%



Key Business Indicators

December 2019 end AY 2018-19 end December 2018 end AY 2017-18 end Pre K Schools 1916 1939 1849 1831 K-12 Schools 139 130 128 124 Pre K Students/Day Care 1,37,981 1,37,863 1,37,863 1,27,922 K-12 Students 77,705 63,328 56,836 55,628



Key Financial Indicators (Standalone)

Q3 FY20 Q3 FY19 Free Cash Flow (Rs. In Cr) (Includes WC changes & Regroupings) (22.35) 17.85 EBITDA % 52% 44%

9 months end FY20 9 months end FY19 Net Bank Borrowings (Rs. In Cr) 103.30 172.32 Debt Equity Ratio 0.39 0.48



Key Financial Indicators (Consolidated)

Q3 FY20 Q3 FY19 Free Cash Flow (Rs. In Cr) (Includes WC changes & Regroupings) (1.54) (60.90) EPS (Rs.) 0.45 0.38 EBITDA % 38% 27%

9 months end FY20 9 months end FY19 Net Bank Borrowings (Rs. In Cr) 297.25 431.30 Debt Equity Ratio (excluding non-controlling interest) 0.76 1.10



