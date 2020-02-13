Zee Learn Limited 9MFY20 – Consolidated EBITDA Zooms 43 Percent

February 13, 2020
|
Rs. in Cr
|Quarter ended
|Nine months ended
|31-Dec-19
|31-Dec-18
|QOQ
Growth %
|31-Dec-19
|31-Dec-18
|YOY
Growth %
|Particulars
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Q3
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Nine Months
|Revenue from operations
|117.84
|112.71
|5%
|409.20
|351.90
|16%
|Other Income
|8.48
|8.42
|1%
|31.81
|21.31
|49%
|Total Revenue
|126.32
|121.13
|4%
|441.01
|373.21
|18%
|COGS / Operational Cost
|24.99
|32.25
|-23%
|104.05
|98.71
|5%
|Employee benefits expense
|34.71
|36.01
|-4%
|106.67
|100.34
|6%
|Selling and marketing expenses
|2.50
|5.28
|-53%
|14.70
|19.52
|-25%
|Other expenses
|11.40
|9.19
|24%
|32.98
|27.54
|20%
|Total expenses
|73.61
|82.74
|-11%
|258.40
|246.11
|5%
|EBITDA
|44.23
|29.97
|48%
|150.80
|105.79
|43%
|EBITDA %
|38%
|27%
|37%
|30%
|Finance Cost
|15.30
|12.27
|25%
|46.06
|33.86
|36%
|Depreciation and amortisation expenses
|15.05
|7.87
|91%
|44.83
|20.43
|119%
|Profit before tax
|22.35
|18.25
|22%
|91.72
|72.82
|26%
|Profit before tax %
|18%
|15%
|21%
|20%
|Tax
|6.03
|4.32
|40%
|24.38
|20.71
|18%
|Profit after tax
|16.32
|13.93
|17%
|67.34
|52.10
|29%
|Profit after tax %
|13%
|11%
|15%
|14%
|
Rs. in Cr
|Quarter ended
|Nine months ended
|31-Dec-19
|31-Dec-18
|QOQ
Growth %
|31-Dec-19
|31-Dec-18
|YOY
Growth %
|Particulars
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Q3
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Nine Months
|Revenue from operations
|34.88
|32.33
|8%
|142.87
|125.75
|14%
|Other Income
|6.63
|3.68
|80%
|17.49
|12.78
|37%
|Total Revenue
|41.51
|36.01
|15%
|160.36
|138.53
|16%
|COGS / Operational Cost
|3.58
|4.62
|-23%
|21.78
|24.73
|-12%
|Employee benefits expense
|7.26
|6.71
|8%
|22.91
|20.01
|15%
|Selling and marketing expenses
|1.37
|2.99
|-54%
|7.17
|11.31
|-37%
|Other expenses
|4.42
|3.66
|21%
|13.20
|14.18
|-7%
|Total expenses
|16.62
|17.99
|-8%
|65.07
|70.23
|-7%
|EBITDA
|18.25
|14.34
|27%
|77.80
|55.52
|40%
|EBITDA %
|52%
|44%
|54%
|44%
|Finance Cost
|6.22
|5.30
|17%
|18.49
|13.78
|34%
|Depreciation and amortisation expenses
|1.90
|0.86
|122%
|6.41
|2.30
|179%
|Profit before tax
|16.76
|11.87
|41%
|70.39
|52.22
|35%
|Profit before tax %
|40%
|33%
|44%
|38%
|Tax
|4.09
|2.86
|43%
|18.15
|14.91
|22%
|Profit after tax
|12.68
|9.00
|41%
|52.24
|37.31
|40%
|Profit after tax %
|31%
|25%
|33%
|27%
|December 2019 end
|AY 2018-19 end
|December 2018 end
|AY 2017-18 end
|Pre K Schools
|1916
|1939
|1849
|1831
|K-12 Schools
|139
|130
|128
|124
|Pre K Students/Day Care
|1,37,981
|1,37,863
|1,37,863
|1,27,922
|K-12 Students
|77,705
|63,328
|56,836
|55,628
|Q3 FY20
|Q3 FY19
|Free Cash Flow (Rs. In Cr) (Includes WC changes & Regroupings)
|(22.35)
|17.85
|EBITDA %
|52%
|44%
|9 months end FY20
|9 months end FY19
|Net Bank Borrowings (Rs. In Cr)
|103.30
|172.32
|Debt Equity Ratio
|0.39
|0.48
|Q3 FY20
|Q3 FY19
|Free Cash Flow (Rs. In Cr) (Includes WC changes & Regroupings)
|(1.54)
|(60.90)
|EPS (Rs.)
|0.45
|0.38
|EBITDA %
|38%
|27%
|9 months end FY20
|9 months end FY19
|Net Bank Borrowings (Rs. In Cr)
|297.25
|431.30
|Debt Equity Ratio (excluding non-controlling interest)
|0.76
|1.10
