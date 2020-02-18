ZingHR Completes Six Years, Targets Achieving USD 22 Million Funds by 2022

by businesswireindia.com

Leading Cloudtech HR firm ZingHR announced the completion of six successful years of operations and an ambitious target to achieve $22 million funds by 2022. The company is also eyeing widening its reach to organizations across the globe to redefine the HR function and improve business outcomes.The company is currently working to leverage the latest technologies such as Blockchain, Deep Learning to provide cutting -edge solutions and automation for the entire gamut of HR operations. On the technology front, it is applying a hybrid ecosystem to give its users across various segments greater security and privacy of data, along with the flexibility of on- cloud SaaS solutions architecture.“We are thrilled to encounter yet another milestone in our journey which speaks volumes of our commitment to excellence. Since inception, we have strived to redefine the role of HR and deliver the best possible outcomes. The role of Human Resources stands at the cusp of disruption due to the proliferation of technology. However, technology is just a means rather than a purpose in itself. The need of the hour is to focus on Outcomation, that is, driving successful outcomes through the HR function.”ZingHR had earlier crossed a milestone of becoming among the Pure Cloud HR Tech ventures to breach a million-employee record along with million+ transactions.ZingHR is an HR tech venture accelerated at Microsoft, with more than 300+ employees, 550+ customers and now a million+ active users. It offers a complete solution of the end to end processes in HR through Artificial Intelligence, Machine and Deep Learning algorithms which help to improve employee performance and drives process efficiency in recruitment, offers ease of leave, attendance, payroll and claim management.ZingHR is one of the few global ventures which offer almost all web/mobile-based modules from Hire to Retire Solutions with a state-of-the-art tech supporting those applications. ZingHR’s USP is their focus on OUTCOMATION™ which aims at achieving Tangible and Measurable Business Outcomes Like Top Line, EBIDTA, People Efficiency, People Productivity. Some of the unassuming features like Zero-touch Payroll, AI/ML seamlessly integrated with Talent Acquisition. ZingHR primarily focuses on OUTCOMATION which technically means Outcome plus Automation. The biggest force is Driving Performance Culture and Delivering Business Outcomes.It has had the privilege to partner with esteemed global and regional organizations like Microsoft, SHRM, NHRDN for adding value to its outreach program.Source: Businesswire