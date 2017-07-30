Dengue deaths on all time high; 12 deaths in last 2 months

Two children in the District died of dengue in the Government Hospital here last night, taking the toll to 12 in the last two months, Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital sources said today.

The death and spread of dengue in the district, particuarly in Pollachi and Anamalai area, amid precautionary measures, have taken the administration and health department officials by shock and surprise.

According to sources, eight-year old Dharini, a resident of Saminaickenpalayam on the outskirts, was admitted to a private hospital with the symptoms of high fever and was test proved dengue-positive. She was immediately shifted to the Government Hospital here in the morning.

However, without responding to treatment, she died last night, they said. Similarly. a seven-year old girl Sumi, hailing from Anamalai was admitted to Pollachi Government hospital with fever and body ache, they said.

As her condition started deteriorating, she was shifted to CMCH , but succumbed before admission.

The deaths due to dengue increased to 12 so far in the last two months and 28 patients are undergoing treatment for dengue at CMCH and 183 are admitted with different types of viral fever, they sources said.

However, there was no exact figure of those who are undergoing treatment for dengue in private hospitals in the district, they said.

Meanwhile, 12 cases of dengue were reported in nearby Tirupur and they undergoing treatment in isolated ward in the Government Hospital, the sources said.