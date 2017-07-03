TNAU-stack probe trap for grain storage godowns gets patent

A device to monitor insects in bag stacks in warehouse without bait and designed by Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has been granted Indian Patent.

The device was invented by Dr. S. Mohan, Professor of Agricultural Entomology in the University and the patent was granted recently, TNAU release said today.

The TNAU- stack probe trap is made of PVC, comprising a main hollow tube having a diameter in the range of 1.8 to 2.0 cm with equi-spaced perforation in the range of 1.8 to 2 mm on its upper portion with a bend at one end which ends in a transparent collection unit to collect the insects falling down from the bend, the other end of main tube being closed, it said.

Department of Agricultural Entomology is one of the world leaders in designing and developing monitoring and management devices for the store product insect pest.