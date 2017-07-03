03 Jul 2017, Edition - 720, Monday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • China cries foul over Jaitley’s 1962 warning. China says we are also different from 1962
  • Windies defeat India in fourth ODI to keep series alive
  • IGNOU announces free education for transgenders
  • GST will lead to higher GDP growth in medium term: Moody’s
  • Germany win their first-ever FIFA Confederations Cup
  • PM Modi to adopt wrestling village, his third in Varanasi
  • Dalit group stopped from gifting 125-kg soap to UP CM Yogi
  • Nearly 100 Indian sailors stranded in UAE waters: Report
  • Will attend BJP Hatao rally if invited by RJD: Bihar CM
  • Pope Francis replaces Vatican’s conservative doctrinal chief
Coimbatore

TNAU-stack probe trap for grain storage godowns gets patent

July 3, 2017

A device to monitor insects in bag stacks in warehouse without bait and designed by Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has been granted Indian Patent.

The device was invented by Dr. S. Mohan, Professor of Agricultural Entomology in the University and the patent was granted recently, TNAU release said today.

The TNAU- stack probe trap is made of PVC, comprising a main hollow tube having a diameter in the range of 1.8 to 2.0 cm with equi-spaced perforation in the range of 1.8 to 2 mm on its upper portion with a bend at one end which ends in a transparent collection unit to collect the insects falling down from the bend, the other end of main tube being closed, it said.

Department of Agricultural Entomology is one of the world leaders in designing and developing monitoring and management devices for the store product insect pest.

