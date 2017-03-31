FLASH NEWS Deadline for Indians to deposit old notes ends today I am great friends with Steve Smith, says Ajinkya Rahane KL Rahul ruled out of IPL 2017 because of injury Pakistan to file case against BCCI before ICC committee Use of astrologers for poll results a violation of law: EC Railways to spend over ₹10,000 crore on track renewal We ate snake meat, PM Modi isn’t helping us: TN farmers Respect importance of Jinnah House in Mumbai: Pak to India UP: Warden strips students naked to check menstrual blood Don’t know if he was hinting at me: Smith on Kohli’s tweet

Coimbatore


Training tribals to produce pesticide-free agro products

Covai Post Network
March 31, 2017

Around 60 tribals from the Seayembukarai and Thoomanur hamlets in Periyanaickenpalayam were given triaining on production of pesticide free crop at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on Friday.

Organised by the Department of Agricultural Entomology, Centre for Plant Protection Studies at TNAU, the one day programme also saw tribals distributed with seeds.

The tribal farmers were supplied with free of cost seeds of sorghum, cowpea, field lab lab, bhendi, greens, multicut fodder sorghum(COFS 29) and Cumbu Napier (Co5) slips along with Sapota graft.

In addition, they were also given biofertilizers like Azospirillum (1 kg), phosphobacteria (1 kg), drought tolerance inducing PPFM (500 ml), Panchakavya (1 lit), pulse booster (500gm), Entomofungal pathogen Beauveria bassiana (250 gm), fungal antagonist, Trichoderma (1kg), neem oil formulation (100 ml) and yellow sticky trap free of cost.

In a release, S. Sridharan, Professor of Agricultural Entomology said that the prime objective of the tribal farmers training programme was to create healthy farming practice amongst tribals.

