There was a loud cheer in the ground as both the batsmen crawled towards the pitch. Each run received a louder cheer, and each ball received applause from even the opponents. The T10 game was played with the true spirit of the Gentlemen’s game. With standardised rules and energetic players, the Paraplegic Cricket that was played in Coimbatore at Sri Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya on Sunday stole the hearts of the fans, and was a true inspiration for all.