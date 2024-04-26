Aakash Educational Services Limited’s (AESL) Brightest Star from Coimbatore, Sreeram M.A, Achieves AIR 632 in JEE Main 2024

Covai Post Network

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in test preparatory services, proudly unveils the exceptional achievement of its Coimbatore-based student in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 second session.

Sreeram Mahalakshmi Anandh, a student of AESL, has etched his name in the annals of academic excellence by securing AIR 632 thereby becoming one among the city Topper in Coimbatore. He has also secured 100 percentile in the pivotal subject of Physics.

Apart from Sreeram M.A , eight other students have secured 99 percentile and above. They are Rithish Shankar, Sanjay Kanna SD, Madushyam M, Hariccharan M, Abimanyu Choudhary K, V Shrinidhi, Avinash Saraf and Shaparish S.

Their stellar performance not only underscores their unwavering commitment but also brings to the fore their profound grasp of the subjects tested in one of India’s most challenging examinations. The unveiling of their extraordinary accomplishment by the National Testing Agency last night has set a new benchmark of excellence.

Enrolled in Aakash’s renowned classroom program, these exceptional students embarked on a rigorous journey to conquer the formidable IIT JEE, recognized globally as one of the toughest entrance examinations. Their ascent is a testament to their relentless dedication in mastering core concepts and adhering to a disciplined study regimen. Expressing their heartfelt gratitude, they acknowledged, “Our success is indebted to Aakash for its meticulously crafted content and coaching, pivotal in our journey. Without their unwavering guidance, mastering numerous subjects within a condensed timeframe would have been an insurmountable challenge.”

Mr. Dheeraj Misra, Chief Academic and Business Head, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), extends his heartfelt congratulations to the students, emphasizing, “Their remarkable performance is a testament to AESL’S commitment and determination to providing students with comprehensive coaching and innovative learning solutions, empowering them to excel in competitive examinations. We wish them continued success in their future endeavors.”

JEE (Main) is structured in two sessions to provide students with multiple opportunities to enhance their scores. While JEE Advanced exclusively facilitates admissions to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), JEE Main serves as the gateway to numerous National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other Centrally-aided engineering colleges across India. Participation in JEE Main is a prerequisite for appearing in JEE Advanced.

Aakash offers comprehensive IIT-JEE coaching through various course formats tailored for high school and higher secondary school students. Recently, Aakash has intensified its focus on developing Computer-Based Training. Its innovative iTutor platform delivers recorded video lectures, enabling students to engage in self-paced learning and catch up on missed sessions. Moreover, mock tests simulate real exam conditions, equipping students with the necessary familiarity and confidence to tackle the examination effectively.