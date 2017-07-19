19 Jul 2017, Edition - 736, Wednesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Kamal Haasan appointed ambassador of the Kabaddi team Tamil Thalaivas Kamal Haasan appointed ambassador of the Kabaddi team Tamil Thalaivas
  • 32 convicts allegedly tortured at Bengaluru Jail in Sasikala controversy
  • Rs. 11.23 crore fake currency detected post note ban: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
  • In Congress’ Rahul Gandhi take-over plan, Sonia Gandhi to retain key role
  • Barcelona generated record ₹5,255-crore income in 2016-17
  • Nothing wrong in having state flag: Karnataka CM
  • 70 Mumbai buildings ordered to reduce height in 60 days
  • Mumbai blasts convict Abu Salem seeks bail to get married
Kamal Haasan’s entry into politics? TCP checked out if he is “Nallavar” or Kettavar”

Covai Post Network
July 19, 2017

With speculations rife about Kamal Haasan’s enter into politics, in “Nayagan” style TCP checked out if he is “Nallavar” or Kettavar” … And Coimbatore has this to say on his political plunge…

