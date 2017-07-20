The Covai Post Ooty Bulletin 20.7.2017

* Fire broke out at the newly opened TASMAC outlet at Jagadala area in Aruvangadu.

* Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds uprooted a huge tree on the Udhagamandalam-Manjur Road at around 4 a.m. today as a result of which traffic was disrupted for several hours.

* Forest personnel launched an operation to drive back a wild bison that has been roaming in and around residential areas near Coonoor-Kothagiri Highway.