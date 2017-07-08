The Covai Post Ooty Bulletin – 8.7.2017

Residents of Thevar Solai village in Gudalur today gathered in front of Indian Bank demanding immediate disbursal of education loan to their children.
The DMK distributed welfare schemes worth Rs. 5 lakhs were distributed to more than 200 people today as part of birthday celebrations of party President M. Karunanidhi.
The placebo effect of the visuals of the products advertised through mass media is so high that people are ready to spend lavishly. The media provides ample... ...Read More
In the previous article, we had introduced the Gandhari Nadi, its role in balancing the body and how cervical is a symptom of congestion in the Gandhari... ...Read More
However much we love weekends, they do come with one drawback - they are a dampener on our diet plans. All that weekday control melts into weekend revelry.......Read More