02 May 2024, Edition - 3215, Thursday
Breakthrough TAVI Procedure Successfully Resolves Critical Heart Condition in Morbidly Obese Patient at PSG Super-Speciality Hospital, Coimbatore!

Covai Post Network

May 1, 2024

A groundbreaking medical intervention at PSG Super-Speciality Hospital, Coimbatore, has successfully addressed a critical cardiac condition in a 57-year- old morbidly obesemale patient weighing over 150 kgs.

Led by Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Dr. A. Prem Krishna, and Senior consultant Cardithoracic surgeon Dr.PR.Murugesan , Senior consultant cardiac anaesthetist Dr.Sai Gopal the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) procedure was done via femoral artery(Thigh blood vessel) cut down.

Conventional surgery was deemed risky for this patient considering his co morbidities like heart failure, Morbid obesity with obesity hypoventilation syndrome,Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Systemic Hypertension.

Despite challenges posed by his weight exceeding conventional limits, Dr. A. Prem Krishna performed the TAVI procedure using a 26mm valve. Following the procedure, the patient experienced a remarkable recovery, with no valve insufficiency or residual stenosis reported.

Post-procedure, the patient’s condition remained stable, enabling a swift return to normal life through medication and lifestyle adjustments. To date this case is the first of its kind to be performed in such an obese individual.

