250 Firms Select the Moody’s Analytics CreditLens™ Solution

Moody’s Analytics, a leading provider of financial intelligence, announced today that more than 250 institutions globally selected the CreditLens credit lifecycle management solution, less than a year after reaching the 100-client threshold.

Built on the latest cloud-based technology, the CreditLens platform helps businesses digitally transform their commercial credit processes to make faster and better-informed decisions. It applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to facilitate process automation and help clients improve efficiency, reduce errors, and streamline workflows.

The solution recently received a SOC 2 attestation report confirming its adherence to the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ security and availability controls standards.

In 2019, Professional Bank became one of the first community banks in the US to automate its business loan applications. They accomplished this with the help of the CreditLens platform and other Moody’s Analytics tools. “This investment has enhanced our deal flow management, loan review, and approval processes, directly benefitting our commercial borrowers,” said Professional Bank Chairman and CEO Daniel R. Sheehan. “Our team continues to focus on leveraging technology to improve service and strengthen our credit quality controls as we continue to grow.”

“Evolving market needs require institutions to take a flexible, holistic approach to lending processes,” added Moody’s Analytics Managing Director Elaine Wong. “We are grateful that so many firms have trusted us for their credit management needs. We look forward to working with them—and many others—for a long time to come.”

