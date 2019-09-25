26 percent of Top 100 Companies Did Not Meet Prescribed CSR Expenditure: SoulAce

by businesswireindia.com

The geographical analysis of the CSR budget gave the following results – More than 60 companies have launched CSR projects in Maharashtra. Over 52 companies have launched CSR projects in Rajasthan. Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana were among the other top states that are receiving CSR expenditure.



SoulAce recently conducted a study on the CSR expenditure of leading 100 companies by their CSR expenditure for the year 2018-19. The study was undertaken to understand how the companies are spending their CSR budget and the emerging patterns since the CSR compliance law has been passed. The study attempted to analyse the budget by various locations, thrust areas and utilization of the CSR budget.The leading 100 companies that were selected for the study consisted of a mixture of Public Sector Enterprises (25) and Non-Public Sector Enterprises (75). The total expenditure of these 100 companies was Rs. 9,463 crores. Out of these 100 companies, it was found that 28% of companies had a budget of over Rs. 100 crore, 22% had over Rs.40-100 crores. and 50% were between Rs. 15-40 crore.Adarsh Kataruka, CEO, SoulAce said "We are seeing a surprising trend of 26% leading companies still not spending the prescribed amount despite the CSR law being in place for five years. This also formed the basis for the government to look at options of penalty for non-spending on CSR, which was a public debate few weeks back."The following are the findings of this study –Adarsh Kataruka, CEO, SoulAce said "In terms of geography, Maharashtra continues to be the biggest beneficiary of CSR spending as a majority of the companies either have head offices or operations in the State. Thematically, we are continuing to see the trend of Education & Health contributing to nearly 50% of the CSR spending. These two themes have also been the focus of the government in the Aspirational District program.""Going forward, the focus of companies and government should not be only on CSR spending but on the measurement of long-term impact that are being created at the ground-level. It is important that CSR departments start looking at measurement of impact as a mandatory practice."