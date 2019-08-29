50,000 GST Suvidha Kendra Will Be Opened by Prologic Web Solutions

by businesswireindia.com

PROLOGIC Web Solutions has tied up as an authorised franchisee of Cygnet Infotech Pvt. Ltd. , a GSTN-GSP , in providing innovative & convenient methods to taxpayers & other stakeholders in interacting with the GST system.

Cygnet Infotech Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as GST Suvidha Provider (GSP) by GST Network (GSTN).

This association will enable Prologic web solutions to provide 360-degree coverage of GST solutions. These GST solutions will include GST Suvidha Kendra, an online portal where users can avail support services like GST number registration, digital signature, invoice format as per GST guidelines, 24/7 voice & online support, along with a single-window account management system to view GST account on the phone, laptop, tablet etc.

"The Goods & Services Tax is one of the biggest economic & tax reforms undertaken by the Government of India. We are honoured & delighted to be a part of this GST ecosystem," said the head of operations PROLOGIC Web Solutions, Mayank Jain.

Prologic Web Solutions Private Limited is registered under company act since, 2012, July. Prologic is providing solutions in IT, BPO & now, Prologic is setting up GST Suvidha Kendra across India.

Prologic is actively making Master Franchise in each of the Indian states to spread these GSKs in each city & village. In the next 24 months, Prologic Web Solutions will be developing around 50000 GST Suvidha Kendra across India.

"These Kendra are for small business class people to assist them to migrate to GST at a reasonable fee. At Prologic GST Suvidha Center, we endeavor to ensure that our customer is prepared for these changes & is armed with the correct tools to ensure hassle-free, efficient & timely management of GST. Our software is powered to easily reconcile bills by providing a user-friendly interface & report format. Also, with cloud-based security, data privacy of the customers will be maintained," Mayank added.

Add on services are also provided like e-way bill, mobile/DTH recharge, utility bill payments, domestic money transfer, general insurance, term, health, vehicle insurance, Aadhar enabled payment systems, train booking, flight booking , bus ticket, & hotel booking.

The future plan of the company is to accommodate personal & business loan services by partnering with Fintech companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190828005827/en/

Source: Businesswire