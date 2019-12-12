94 percent of Indian business decision-makers are concerned about negative impact of climate change on their business, reports The Weather Company, an IBM business

by businesswireindia.com

According to the study findings, those in India are nearly twice as likely than those in the U.S. to state they are not confident in their local weather forecast. Emerging technology like IBM GRAF, the new Global High-Resolution Atmospheric Forecasting system, helps to bridge the gap. The supercomputer-powered system

“As weather conditions become increasingly more severe across the globe, it’s crucial that businesses across India have access to timely and accurate weather data to help stay prepared,” said Cameron Clayton, General Manager, IBM Watson Media and Weather. “The launch of IBM GRAF is an inflection point in forecasting science, where technology democratizes weather data for the good of society. Enhanced global forecasts are revolutionary in areas of the world like India, where we are committed to delivering improved weather insights to businesses and consumers to help save time, money and lives.”

With 12 trillion pieces of forecast information issued per day by IBM GRAF, IBM aims to improve forecast quality in India.