A Clarification Press Release on the Recent News about Martin Group Issued by the Enforcement Directorate

It is hereby informed that there are clarifications regarding media reports pertaining to the Lottery case being initiated by the Enforcement Directorate against our Managing Director Mr. S. Martin and his group concerns under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Some articles/reports that had been published in the media falsely incriminate and portray Mr. S. Martin as delinquent with regard to the aforementioned Case.

The case is sub-judice and pudding for disposal before the Hon'ble High Court of Kerala and Prevention of Money Laundering Appellate Tribunal. Mr. S. Martin and our management clearly deny involvement in any illegal activity. Since no verdict has delivered by the appropriate Court/Forum, we request the media to desist from publishing reports which might lead to false interpretations by the public.

Mr. S. Martin and our companies have been selling/marketing Lottery business under the strict compliance of The Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998, The Lotteries (Regulation) Rules, 2010 and respective State Lottery Rules without there being any violations to the same. Our MD is one of the highest tax payers in India and our group concerns have paid more than Rs. 300 Crores as income tax during the financial year 2018-19. Apart from that, a sum of Rs. 5,451 Crores has been remitted towards Goods and Service Tax by our Company, M/n, Future Gaming and Hotel Services Pvt. Ltd., since the implementation of GST Act in 2017.

Mr. S. Martin is a responsible citizen and philanthropist who has made generous donations during the time of natural disasters and does many charitable works as well. Recently, he had donated Rs. 50 lakhs and Rs. 5 Crores towards the Kerala flood Relief and Gaja Cyclone Relief works respectively

Mr. S. Martin and our group concerns respect the Fourth Estate, viz., the Press and hold in High Esteem. We are constrained to issue this release in view of what has been mentioned above.

Since the matter is still under judicial consideration, we make a fervent request to you to abstain from publishing any misleading or incorrect reports which will adversely affect our business relationships in the market and goodwill in the society.