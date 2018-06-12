A Modernized Version of Motorized Floating Bridges for the French Army

June 12, 2018
The CNIM Group's Motorized Floating Bridge (PFM) is a solution dedicated to river and similar type of crossings, in service in several armies, in France as well as in Italy, Switzerland and Malaysia. With two possible configurations, bridge and ferry, the PFM offers a sure tactical advantage: it can be deployed easily, in a short time and with a minimum of men; it does not need auxiliary boats and enjoys recognized reliability on land. The implementation performance of the PFM remains unmatched today.
Pilot demonstration of CNIM PFM module with the unique control system © Gilles Perbal
CNIM Group recently announced the award by the French Defense Procurement Agency of a contract for the development and construction of equipment for the PFM. The objective is to develop the bridge to better meet the current and future needs of the Army from 2019 onwards and in three main aspects:
With a unique control system, a doorway consisting of 2 modules can be controlled by a single operator equipped with a wireless control console. In addition to reducing the headcount required for implementation, this innovation gives the PFM an additional advantage for rapid crossing, especially at night.
With this new version of the PFM, CNIM offers equipment best suited to crossing requirements worldwide: reliable, robust, easy to implement. The first modified equipment will be delivered to the Army in mid-2019.
* The Neptune Plan is part of the work of planning and anticipating the next hundred-year flood of the Seine. Its objective is to allow the flood waters to rise, then to establish a joint force of 10,000 men likely to be committed from the first effects of the flood onwards.
