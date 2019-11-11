A Steady Multi-Cap Builder – "Super 60", a New Launch of DSIJ

by businesswireindia.com

India's oldest and most trusted investment fortnightly Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has launched a new product,Our expert research team sifts through the entire universe of listed stock and develops a compendium; these are stocks that have been generating steady and predictable cash flows, and healthy return ratios (ROE, ROCE etc.) along with revenue growth over the last five years.Subscribers of Super 60 will receive a portfolio of 12 stocks across Large Cap, Mid Cap and Small Caps classification with an aim to build the wealth over 5 years, taking help of the power of compounding.These will be sent by email and would also include the investment rationales behind each stock recommended. Portfolio is reviewed annually to rebalance and correct as required. Subscribers to receive the performance report on monthly basis and updates on quarterly results of stocks held in the portfolio.Commenting on the new product launch,ofsaid, "Conceptualizing a product with a 5 years' horizon was not an easy task. Time and again, we had been receiving requests for a longer-term product from our subscribers enabling a steady investment growth. Super 60 is a culmination of many minds and work hours to fill up this much needed and unserviced space. The early feedback received is very encouraging for the entire team."