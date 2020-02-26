ABB Publishes 2019 Annual Report

by businesswireindia.com

The 2019 annual report is now available electronically at www.abb.com/groupreports. It provides comprehensive information on the company and its strategy, business, governance and financial performance.

Shareholders may request a printed copy of the annual report via this link. It will be distributed when it becomes available.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a technology leader that is driving the digital transformation of industries. With a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB has four, customer-focused, globally leading businesses: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics & Discrete Automation, supported by the ABB Ability™ digital platform. ABB’s Power Grids business will be divested to Hitachi in 2020. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 144,000 employees. www.abb.com

