Aditya Birla Education Academy Introduces Professional Development Courses for Educators

by businesswireindia.com

Each of these unique courses will be conducted online, along with face to face workshops, by reputed international faculty. The academy will also conduct short-term workshops on Saturdays for the professional development of teachers.

shared, “I have always believed that teachers are special people – blessed souls entrusted with the most critical and noble responsibility of shaping the minds and the imaginations of future generations.”

The Aditya Birla Education Academy (ABEA) is a premier teacher training institute founded by the Aditya Birla Education Trust (ABET). The institute offers professional programs to nurture the aspirations of the educators and school administrators who are in constant pursuit of excellence.Using state-of-the-art, comprehensive and holistic resources by way of tie-ups with eminent educational institutions from across the world, ABEA aims to equip educators with cutting-edge skills and modern tools to enhance their abilities and make them privy to 21century modes of teaching. The first batch of ABEA will start in September 2018.Along with the University of Pennsylvania, Graduate School of Education, ABEA is offering educators the Virtual Online Teaching (VOLT) Certificate Program that aims to inculcate and enhance their 21century skills that are fast-becoming imperative for one's overall development.Another revolutionary offering is the Professional Diploma Program in Talent Development and Gifted Education, offered by Belin-Blank Center in partnership with the University of Iowa College of Education. The program is designed to aid educators in bringing out the true potential of a gifted student.The affiliation between ABEA and The University of Nottingham (Malaysia Campus) brings to educators the unique opportunity of pursuing the PGCert and PGDip in Educational and Leadership Management that aim to strengthen one’s leadership and management skills.Source: Businesswire