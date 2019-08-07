Aéroports de Montréal Selects Wipro as IT and Business Transformation Partner

by businesswireindia.com

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global Information technology, consulting and business process services company, announced that ADM Aéroports de Montréal has awarded a five-year strategic IT and business transformation contract to Wipro. ADM operates YUL Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, the third largest airport in Canada, and YMX International Aérocity of Mirabel.This partnership will transform ADM’s airport operations through Wipro’s integrated service delivery model, airport domain expertise and hyper-automation powered by the Wipro HOLMESartificial intelligence platform. The engagement will drive operational excellence, enhance user experience, catalyze the transformation of business processes and will foster innovation at ADM by leveraging technologies such as AI, cloud, analytics, IoT, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and drones. The contract will also deliver ready-to-deploy digital airport assets, enabled by an ASQ-driven framework, to help ADM realize its vision of making YUL a world leader in terms of passenger experience and airport operations.“YUL is experiencing strong and sustained growth in passenger traffic. In that context, technology will be used as a key enabler in improving operational efficiency and passenger experience. The digital evolution that will take place in collaboration with Wipro will allow us to offer services that are even more effective in meeting the needs of travellers. This partnership will also enable ADM to benefit from Wipro’s technological expertise gained through its work with many other international airports,” saidsaid, “This partnership will enable ADM to achieve its digital ambitions and pursue the technological developments required to meet the growing demand for travel and the new expectations of our passengers, who are now hyper-connected and looking for tailor-made experiences.”said, “We are delighted to be selected as ADM’s strategic IT and business transformation partner and look forward to supporting them in their digital endeavors and strengthening the customer-centricity of their business. Our digital capabilities and extensive experience in working with some of the biggest airports in the world positions us well for this engagement. This partnership is a testament to the value we bring to the airports industry and our growing footprint in Canada, a strategic market for us.”said, “We are excited to work with ADM and help catalyze their digital journey. We are confident that our deep knowledge of airport operations, industry best practices and rich experience in delivering outcome-based services to leading global airports will help us deliver significant value to ADM and its stakeholders.”Wipro offers end-to-end solutions including strategy, IT, operations, and digital services that help airports increase their revenue, enhance passenger experience, improve operational efficiency and transform IT operations. The company has proven expertise in digital airport and smart airport frameworks, core airport services and airport solutions.Wipro commenced its operations in Canada in 1996, and currently has operations in Toronto, Ottawa, Edmonton, Calgary and Montreal. Wipro works with leading companies in Canada across banking, airports, utilities, oil & gas sectors, and Crown corporations.Note: This deal was mentioned in Wipro Limited's financial results announcement press release, dated July 17, 2019, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 (Q1 FY19-20), with a description of Aéroports de Montréal, but without naming the company.Source: Businesswire