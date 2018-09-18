AGCO Launches AGCO Agriculture Foundation

by businesswireindia.com

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and solutions, today announced the launch of the AGCO Agriculture Foundation. “The AGCO Agriculture Foundation is a testament to our commitment to support farmers feeding the world. Our objective is to support non-profit initiatives that contribute to global food security, support sustainable agriculture development and have an economic impact in developing countries,” said Martin Richenhagen, AGCO’s Chairman, President and CEO.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005073/en/

The new philanthropic focus demonstrates AGCO’s strong commitment to specific Sustainable Development Goals developed by the United Nations that seek to end hunger and provide basic necessitiesto a growing world population. AGCO has already been driving change globally, particularly in certain developing markets, by supporting farmer education initiatives as well as access to mechanization and agricultural projects. As a private organization, the AGCO Agriculture Foundation will leverage new partnerships and utilize its networks to develop and advance vital initiatives that will have a positive direct social, economic and environmental impact on communities around the globe. “We believe that with our agriculture expertise and resources the foundation can truly maximize our efforts for a good cause,” said Metti Richenhagen, Manager, AGCO Corporate Social Responsibility and AGCO Agriculture Foundation.

An AGCO Agriculture Foundation Board of Directors is entrusted with the oversight and administration of the foundation’s activities. “We appreciate the ideas, support and engagement from the global AGCO family in making this goal a reality,” said Ulrich Stockheim, Chairperson of the AGCO Agriculture Foundation.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agriculture equipment and solutions and supports more productive farming through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®, supported by Fuse® precision technologies and farm optimization services. Founded in 1990, AGCO is headquartered in Duluth, GA, USA. In 2017, AGCO had net sales of $8.3 billion. For more information, visit http://www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005073/en/

MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005073/en/Source: Businesswire