Ahmedabad Businesspersons Dominate Hurun India’s Awards 2018 with 5 Wins

Hurun Report India successfully hosted 6th edition of ‘Most Respected Entrepreneur Awards 2018’, and awarded 13 marquee individuals among the richest 831 in the country, at an event held in Mumbai.

The Awards were handed over by Rupert Hoogewerf, Chairman & Chief Researcher, Hurun Global and Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun Report India, in presence of a select group comprising of businesspersons named in the 2018 edition of the Barclays Hurun India Rich List 2018 – launched in September 2018.

Prakash Chhabria of Finolex wins Most Respected Entrepreneur of the Year Award and TS Kalyanaraman of Kalyan Jewellers conferred with the Most Respected Entrepreneur Award in the jewellery category.

Businesspersons from Bengaluru bag three categories among the 13 winners.

Irfan Allana of Dubai-based Allana & Sons presented with Most Respected Business Family Award.

List of Winners of Barclays Hurun India Rich List Awards 2018

Name Awards Company City Prakash Chhabria Most Respected Entrepreneur of the Year Finolex Industries Pune Savji Dholakia Impact Entrepreneur of the Year Hari Krishna Exports Surat Irfan Allana Most Respected Business Family Allana and Sons Mumbai TS Kalyanaraman Most Respected Entrepreneur – Jewellery Kalyan Jewellers Thrissur Dhiraj Rajaram Self-Made Entrepreneur of the Year – India Mu Sigma Bengaluru Sanjay Agarwal Youth Icon of the Year AU Small Finance Jaipur PS Patel Most Respected Entrepreneur Award – India – Construction PSP Projects Ahmedabad Vikram Indrajit Shah Industry Achievement Award – India – Healthcare Shalby Ahmedabad Pratul Shroff Industry Achievement Award – India – Semiconductor Services E-Infochips Ahmedabad Arjun Handa Industry Achievement Award – India – Life Sciences Claris Lifesciences Ahmedabad Ashok Reddy Industry Achievement Award – India – Human Resource Services TeamLease Bengaluru Paul P. John Industry Achievement Award – India – Hospitality & Distillery John Distillers Bengaluru Dr. Yamunadutt Agarwal Industry Achievement Award – India – Textile Jindal Worldwide Ahmedabad

Commenting on the Awards, Rupert Hoogewerf, Chairman & Chief Researcher, Hurun Report Global said, “India continues to grow in a robust way and in the process is expected to pave for those who aspire to create value. The awards are a testament to the effectiveness of connectivity, infrastructure development, ease of doing business and government’s focus on industry in the past decade. The wealth may seem to be concentrated in the hands of a few names – but given the potential of the Indian economy, we expect the number to double in terms of individuals having over INR 1,000 crore wealth by 2022.”

Adding his views, Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun Report India, said, “For the society to grow in terms of aspirations, it is important to celebrate the heroes from the Indian business community and we are proud to have been doing it with these Awards. It is refreshing to observe – in terms of both, the India Rich List and the Awards that entrepreneurs from non-metros continue to make a promising impact. Tonight’s Awards ceremony, witnessed 9 winners of the total 13 categories, hailing from non-metro Indian cities.”

Launched in September 2018, Barclays Hurun India Rich List showcased the richest individuals in India having a net worth of INR 1,000 crore or more. The number of individuals featured in the 2018 edition has increased by a third to 831 from 617 in 2017. Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Group of Companies topped the List for the seventh consecutive year with total net worth of INR 371,000 crore. The List was compiled on the basis of net worth of living Indians as on 31st July, 2018 when the rate of exchange to the US Dollar stood at INR 68.51. The list relates to Indians only, defined as born or brought up in India.

About Hurun Report

Hurun Report is a leading luxury publishing and events group established in London in 1998 with a strong presence in China and India. It is widely recognized world-over for its comprehensive evaluation of the wealthiest individuals across the globe. Hurun Report is the largest compiler of the rich list globally. Hurun Report Inc. has four divisions: Hurun Report Media, a stable of digital media and four magazines; Hurun Research Institute; Hurun Conferences, an active events division targeting entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals; and Hurun Investments, a US$20m early stage venture capital fund with investments into tech, media, retail and education.

About Hurun Report India

“Passionate About Indian Entrepreneurship”

Hurun Report India commenced operations in 2012 and has been bringing to light stories of successful and emerging Indian entrepreneurs ever since, felicitating them at a bouquet of Hurun events hosted pan-India. Hurun Report India serves as India’s definitive voice celebrating wealth creation, innovation and growth. Last year, Hurun further expanded its repertoire by releasing the Hurun Global Rich List 2017, a ranking of the 2,694 US dollar billionaires, so-called ‘Nine-Zero Club’, currently in the world and the seventh India Rich List which ranks the 831 richest individuals in India, allowing for comparisons between some of the most dynamic economies in the world. The purpose of this list is to try and tell the story of modern India through the eyes of an entrepreneur.

For the full details, please refer to on www.hurunindia.net.