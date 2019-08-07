Air France-KLM and WNS Expand Partnership to Consolidate Revenue Portfolio

Business Wire India
WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced that it has expanded its partnership with Air France-KLM Group (AFKL) in the area of Passenger Revenue Accounting (PRA).
This expanded scope will ensure the integration of all PRA work with WNS to enable a seamless, streamlined experience for AFKL.
“WNS is delighted to grow our partnership with AFKL. We have been collaborating and co-creating impactful revenue accounting solutions with AFKL as a strategic partner for the last 19 years. WNS’ extensive experience in the Travel industry, combined with advanced analytics and next-generation technologies, help us manage complex airline operations and improve competitive positioning for our clients. This enhanced scope will further strengthen our partnership and help us offer cutting-edge solutions in AFKL’s transformation journey,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.
WNS will leverage its domain and process excellence to ensure consistent value is delivered across the consolidated revenue portfolio. Along with process improvements, WNS will be responsible for implementing smart automation and improved analytics for AFKL.
“WNS is a long-term strategic partner who understands our business and works alongside our teams to help deliver our goals. Commitment to delivery and continuous improvements are something that we have come to expect from WNS, and we are pleased to continue and expand our partnership with them,” said Steven Zaat, SVP Financial Control, AFKL.
