13 Aug 2018, Edition - 1126, Monday

AirAsia India Announces Special Discount Ahead of Independence Day

by businesswireindia.com

August 13, 2018

Business Wire India
AirAsia India today announced up to 45% discount on fares, as a special promo to celebrate Independence Day. The offer is valid on all seats across AirAsia India and guests can book from 13th July, 2018 to 19th July, 2018 for travel from 19th Feb, 2019 to 13th August, 2019.

The best part about the promo is that guests can get 15% discount for 1 guest, 25% discount for 2 guests, 35% discount for 3 guests and 45% discount for 4-9 guests. The discount is applicable on all flights operated by AirAsia India (Flight code i5) and across all channels including airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app.

Guests can choose from 21 domestic destinations that AirAsia India currently flies to like Jaipur, Chandigarh, Pune, Amritsar, Guwahati, Imphal, Bagdogra, Ranchi, Indore, Nagpur, Bhubaneshwar, Surat and many more from its 3 bases, namely Bengaluru, Delhi and Kolkata.
 
AirAsia BIG Members can also take advantage of the sale by redeeming flights using their AirAsia BIG Points.

For more updates on AirAsia’s latest innovations, as well as promotions, activities and contests, connect via Twitter (https://twitter.com/airasia) or Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia).
Source: Businesswire

