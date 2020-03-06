AJ Vaccines To Develop Vaccine for COVID-19

by businesswireindia.com

“This endeavor reiterates our ambition to serve the global community, not only with existing effective high-quality vaccines, but also with the development of innovative new vaccines to answer the current global challenge of coronavirus COVID-19”, says Dr Tabassum Khan, Chairman to AJ Vaccines.

Committed to prevent serious disease globally

“The impact of the COVID-19 disease globally is developing by the hour and we are committed to a world free of serious diseases across all generations. Our employees are aware of the current challenges and are dedicated to finding solutions to the COVID-19 challenge with state-of-the-art technology”, says Jesper Helmuth Larsen, CEO AJ Vaccines.

High protection, low risk of side effects

“The main principle of vaccination is to proactively induce a protective immune response by mimicking the natural interaction of infectious pathogens with our immune system. Modern antigen technology allows for the production of vaccines combining high protection with a low reactogenicity and favorable safety profile as compared to some of the more traditional vaccines. Our aim is to combine the best possibly designed antigens in such a way to mimic closely the authentic native structures of the virus. Similar technologies were previously successfully applied in US FDA-approved vaccines. In short, the use of such technology is expected to induce the relevant immune responses and therefore protect against disease with a lower risk for side effects”, concludes Jerome Cabannes, COO AJ Vaccines.

AJ Vaccines Group based in Copenhagen Denmark develop and manufacture vaccines against serious infectious diseases such as tetanus, diphtheria, tuberculosis, pertussis (whooping cough) and polio. In addition, the Group manufactures Tuberculin for screening and diagnosis of high-risk patients for infection with TB, and BCG Culture (Danish strain 1331) for the standard treatment for intermediate and high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Our affiliate office in Malaysia focuses on in-licensing and developing, newer more effective vaccines and diagnostics relevant to the region, such as leptospirosis, influenza and cholera.

The company has some 750 employees and expects to expand its skilled workforce in order to fulfill the ambitious growth plans.

