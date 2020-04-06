Akshay Kumar Is Back for RR Kabel's Newest Campaign #serialkiller

by businesswireindia.com

At a time when safety and precautions are at the top of everyone’s mind, RR Kabel, India's leading wire and cable brand launched its newest integrated marketing campaign under the hashtag serial killer (#serialkiller). Taking the brand's previous campaign further, Akshay Kumar who is RR Kabel’s brand ambassador is back in his fireman avatar promoting awareness around the brand's champion product – FIREX LSOH (Low Smoke Zero Halogen) by highlighting the product's key USP's i.e. safety & quality.The campaign highlights how mainstream media often tends to overlook fire accidents in the country, preferring to focus their time on terror attacks or natural disasters, despite the fact that on an average, fire accidents are the cause of significantly more loss of life than any other major catastrophe.The campaign goes on to highlight that contrary to popular belief it doesn’t fire itself, rather the toxic smoke emitted from ordinary PVC wires that actually leads to loss of life. By highlighting all these popular myths and comparing the ordinary PVC wire to its FIREX product, the brand gives the consumer the option to make a well-informed decision prior to purchase, which will, in turn, ensure the safety and security of his family.Shedding more light on this,says "The loss of life from electrical fires is on a steady rise which is highly alarming. Our objective is to educate the masses that during an electrical fire, smoke does more damage than the fire itself. People are ill-informed of this and many such facts due to lack of awareness and poor media coverage on such issues. With this campaign, we have attempted to grab the media’s attention, urged them to talk about this issue, spread awareness and encourage them to fight smartly against fire.”The integrated marketing campaign is extensively promoted on various communication channels such as digital media, Television, AV Capsules, OTT and social media platforms. The brand is effectively engaging with the consumers using interesting content pieces on ‘Myth vs. Reality’ across all platforms.Talking about the creative thought behind the campaignsays, "After months of research and countless hours studying consumer behavioral data, our brief to the agency was that the new campaign must highlight real issues and expose facts, which we believe will help break common myths surrounding fire accidents. It was also important for us to ensure there is a common link between our previous campaign and this year’s strategy. For far too long have brands sold products under false pretenses, contrary to that, RR Kabel’s communication strategy is based on facts and ethics effectively delivered by Mr. Kumar."said, "The campaign was conceptualized keeping in mind the increasing death cases in India due to fire accidents. The maximum number of deaths are caused by toxic smoke rather than fire. In order to break the myth that fire does not catch fire, our communication message revolved around 'Myth Vs. Reality' wherein we created interesting and engaging content across all platforms. Akshay Kumar has been the perfect choice of RR Kabel to broaden the reach of their brand campaigns. We are on the verge of planning some more exciting campaigns keeping Akalmand Bano Sahi Chuno at its core."Akshay Kumar will be further seen breaking the myth and promoting safety from fire and toxic smoke in the upcoming brand commercials.Source: Businesswire