Alibaba Cloud Partners With ABU Sports Network to Deliver Internet-based Quality Live Signals for Smaller Broadcasters

by businesswireindia.com

Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group, today announced that it has successfully delivered a turnkey, Internet-based broadcast solution to the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union Sports Network (ABU Sports Network) and, in turn, empowered it to offer the excitement of the Asian Games, currently being held in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia, to millions of under-served viewers in the region through its members.

With this innovative solution offered by Alibaba Cloud, for the first time ABU Sports is able to transmit live video and audio of the Asian Games to rights-holding broadcasters as far afield as Mongolia and Fiji. The cloud-based solution resolved the storage capacity limit at ABU Sports’ space in the Jakarta International Broadcast Center (IBC), allowing ABU Sports Network to enjoy unlimited high-definition records at Alibaba Cloud’s platform on demand.

Joey Tan, General Manager of Global Strategic Accounts and Sports Business Unit, Alibaba Cloud, said: “In the past, images and sounds of the games were transmitted via satellite, which meant only households equipped with a satellite TV could view the games. With this best-in-class technology that Alibaba Cloud is offering to ABU Sports, we are bringing an inclusive viewing experience to millions of people in the region.”

Cai Yanjiang, Director of ABU Sports Network Department, said: “For the first time in the history of the ABU Sports Network, we are successfully delivering feeds to remote territories such as Fiji, Cambodia and Mongolia. Despite not being configured optimally, these feeds have proven to be viable as an alternative to satellite feeds. With this successful deployment, ABU and Alibaba Cloud will be able to initiate a more feasible digital solution, for both transmission and direct broadcast. Millions of users will benefit from it during the next Asian Games, and even at many sports events taking place before that.”

“At Alibaba Cloud, we are fully committed to using our technologies and innovations to transform sports in the digital era. We have now successfully implemented the solution during the Asian Games and will continue to work with ABU Sports Network at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, as well as at the next Asia Games, which will be held in our home city of Hangzhou in 2022. We want the world to see ‘The Greatness of Small’, by providing a level playing field for all players and including everyone in the game,” added Joey Tan.

In January last year, Alibaba Group and the International Olympic Committee signed a historic, long-term strategic agreement to transform the Olympic Games for the digital era. Alibaba is now serving as the official ‘Cloud Services’ and ‘E-Commerce Platform Services’ partner.

Alibaba Cloud’s innovative solution will feed images and sounds from the IBC in Jakarta to the headquarters of ABU Sports Network’s members. With the company’s data center and local capabilities, the videos are processed on and transmitted through its powerful cloud platform to broadcasters in the region.

About Alibaba Cloud

Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud (www.alibabacloud.com), the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group, was China’s largest provider of public cloud services in 2016 by revenue, according to IDC. Alibaba Cloud provides a comprehensive suite of cloud computing services to businesses worldwide, including merchants doing business on Alibaba Group marketplaces, start-ups, corporations and government organizations. Alibaba Cloud is the official Cloud Services Partner of the International Olympic Committee.

About Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union Sports Network

The Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU), formed in 1964, is a non-profit, professional association of broadcasting organizations. It currently has over 275 members in 57 countries and regions, reaching a potential audience of about three billion people. Led by the ABU Sports Department, the ABU Sports Network provides the following services to its members: media service and management, production and delivery, international liaison and information, logistic and technical support, and training.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005472/en/

Source: Businesswire