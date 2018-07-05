All India ITR Offering 30 Percent Special Discount for Doctors on the Occasion of Doctor's Day

by businesswireindia.com

Financial Service provider All India ITR is offering a special 30% discount

for doctors on e-filing of Income Tax Return. This offer will be valid for the entire month of July; it was launched on the 1st of July to commemorate Doctor's Day.

Ever since its launch, the All India ITR mobile application has seen a multi-fold growth in its user base. Presently, the application has over 4 lakh registered users.

Announcing the new offer Mr Vikas Dahiya, Director, All India ITR mentioned, “The way doctors serve the society with their skills and talent is praiseworthy. Their dedication and constant efforts towards the betterment of society is absolutely astonishing. We understand how taxing the life of a doctor is and through this offer, we are trying to help them with e-filing of their income tax. It is an honour to be able to extend our services to the doctors of the nation.”

Moreover, due to the growing awareness about taxation, this mobile application is witnessing an increase in their reach with more than 500 new users registering every day.The All India ITR mobile app has successfully shortened the daunting process of filing Income Tax Return, bringing it down to just 2 minutes and 4 easy steps. As the mobile application has a very simple user interface, even first timers can easily file their ITR. Along with that, the app offers CA assistance around the clock and error free calculation of income tax liability, HRA exemption as well as generates rent receipts.The All India ITR app is available for free downloadGoogle Play Store (Android) as well as the App Store (iOS).Source: Businesswire