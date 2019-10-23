Almond Branding Is Now India's Best Packaging Design Studio

by businesswireindia.com

Almond Branding has won India’s Best Design Studio Award 2019 for Packaging Design. Initiated in 2015, “India’s Best Design Awards” are the first to recognize Design Studios for their professional work, business practices and transparency. It recognizes agencies in 8 categories including Best Brand Design, Spatial Design, Graphic Design, Digital Design and the likes. The jury consisted of

eminent stalwarts like Adman turned film-maker R Balki to Vikas Satwalekar, the

Ex-executive Director of NID to reputed international designer and author Prof. S Balram and Shradha Sharma, founder of Yourstory to name a few.

“Receiving this prestigious and respected recognition for excellence in professional work, business practices and transparency in the much competitive Design industry today is a big achievement for us at Almond Branding” says Shashwat Das, Founder-Director, Almond Branding.

India’s Best Design Awards ceremony

The event, which took place on 28th Septemeber 2019 comprised of The POOL Show event, followed by Awards ceremony at Hotel Hilton Conrad, Pune. It is a unique Design show and an exclusive networking event, comprising presentations and Poolside chats of industry leaders with rising stars in a relaxed atmosphere. Have a glimpse of the

India’s Best Design Awards ceremony here

.

Print friendly Artwork Creation: After the Packaging Design is finalized, print friendly Artwork files are created keeping the printing process and restrictions in mind so that you can directly handover these files to the printer for faster production. Almond Branding ensures what is shown on screen is achieved while printing for your packaging. Print Online Supervision: Almond Branding also provides the value addition of accompanying you to Print Online at the printer’s end to supervise the final printing process in order to achieve the desired results. Packaging Mockups: Mockups are an essential part of Almond’s Packaging Design process. It helps you make a better-informed decision about the proposed Packaging Design by presenting an almost equivalent replica on similar substrate mockups.