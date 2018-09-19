Alps Electric to Exhibit at electronica India 2018 – Hall 4, Stand EC41

by businesswireindia.com

Alps Electric Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 6770; President: Toshihiro Kuriyama) is looking forward to exhibit for the first time at the electronica India, a leading platform in India focusing on electronic components, systems and applications.

The fair will take place at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) between Wednesday 26th and Friday 28th September, 2018.

The Alps Electric booth, located at Hall 4, Stand EC41, will exhibit the latest products created with Alps Electric’s original technologies for IoT, Automotive and Home&Mobile markets.

A wide variety of products will be showcased covering an ever widening range of applications, with one of the highlights being IoT smart network modules, as also introduced in the Pre-Show Newsletter published by electronica India earlier this month.

Integrating low-power, high-precision and compact sensors with a Bluetooth® communication module, these products are capable of acquiring pressure, temperature, humidity, ambient light and other environmental data, as well as six-axis (geomagnetism + acceleration) sensing. A special app (for Android) is available for viewing data and changing sensing settings on a smartphone or tablet. In addition, radio certification has already been acquired for various regions around the world, allowing smooth, low-cost progression to demonstration testing.

Alps Electric is very much focused on creating products that are right, unique and green. Besides a refined appearance, products must be of high quality and perform the desired function while having as little impact on the environment as possible.

With an extensive global Manufacturing and R&D network in support, Alps Electric’s specialists look forward to fruitful discussions with both existing and potential new customers during the electronica India.

About Alps Electric Co., Ltd.

Alps Electric (Tokyo: 6770) is a leading global manufacturer of high-quality electronic components for mobile devices, home electronics, vehicles and industrial equipment. With the philosophy of “Perfecting the Art of Electronics” Alps Electric supplies over 40,000 different components to about 2,000 companies all over the world. For more information, visit www.alps.com.

