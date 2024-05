Covai Post Network

Experience this mango season to the fullest with O by Tamara’s Mango Mania, taking place at La Bella Vita, from 15th to 31st May, between 12:00 pm and 9:00 pm.

Explore mango-infused food from all over the world;from Alphonso mango cheesecakes to cool mango smoothies. Guests who opt for the specials from Mango Mania will be served a mango-based mocktail along with a 20% discount. It’s the perfect haven for every mango enthusiast.

For reservations: 0422 6656000