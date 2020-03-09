AM Foundation Conducts Diabetes Camp for Communities in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu

by businesswireindia.com

AM Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Singapore-headquartered AM International, recently conducted a diabetes camp across villages in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, India. The mega camp was organised in collaboration with Jyothi X-Ray ECG and Laboratory, a leading diagnostic centre in the city.The camp was inaugurated by Mr. S. R. Ramakrishnan, Wholetime Director, Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Limited (SPIC) in the presence of Dr. Arun Kumar, Chief Health Officer, Corporation of Tuticorin. Additionally, the medical team of AM Foundation, comprising of Dr. Ravichandran (MD-Diabetes), Dr. Anbalagan, Dr. Kanaga Mahalakshmi, participated in the inauguration along with other representatives of SPIC Tuticorin.The multi-location diabetes camp was conducted at the primary healthcare centre (PHCC) at Abhiraminagar, catering to residents in Maravanmadam, Kulayankarisal, Soosai Nagar, Abirami Nagar, Muthiahpuram, Mullakadu and other surrounding villages. PHCCs at some of these villages are run by AM Foundation directly. Participants were examined by health workers at the PHCC as well as those appointed by Jyothi Laboratory. As a part of the camp, participants diagnosed with diabetes-related conditions will be provided with continued care at their respective PHCCs.The camp witnessed participation by 150 persons. Of these, 55 were recommended for the continued care programme.Commenting on the success of the diabetes camp, Mr. Ashwin Muthiah, Chairman, AM International, said, "At AM Foundation, we believe that community health is a critical factor in the prosperity of the nation. Given that diabetes is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, it is crucial to promote diabetes control and ensure patient well-being. Through the diabetes camp, we aim to enable access to appropriate medical care for diabetes control and management for communities in remote areas. We were fortunate to find a partner in Jyothi Laboratory in our pursuit.The complexity related to diabetes management prompted us to introduce the continued care programme. Through this, we ensure that the treatment, once started, is not left midway. The success of the camp shows that our efforts are in the right direction."Source: Businesswire