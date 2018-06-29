  • Download mobile app

30 Jun 2018, Edition - 1082, Saturday

Analytics Insight Publishes Industry's First ePaper Focused on Big Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence

by businesswireindia.com

June 29, 2018

Business Wire India
Analytics Insight, a brand of Stravium Intelligence and an influential platform for big data, analytics and insights has published the industry’s first E-Newspaper (ePaper) focused on big data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and disruptive technologies.
 
The ePaper explores the real-world significance and impact of big data, business intelligence, AI, and robotics on different industries globally, featuring latest news, interviews, opinions and views of leading experts and academicians.
 
The global economy is being transformed by innovation in analytics, AI, automation and robotics. These technological advancements significantly revolutionize our lives and lead us to a smart and better future.
 
“The publication is the world’s first ePaper dedicated to big data analytics, business intelligence and AI. We feel proud to bring the most advanced technological trends on a single platform serving professionals and stakeholders of complex big data environments,” says Ashish Sukhadeve, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, Analytics Insight.
 
The ePaper is available online through the weblink on the website. Analytics Insight also publishes a monthly digital magazine featuring top companies and executives working on the most advanced big data and AI technologies.

For more information, please visit https://www.analyticsinsight.net. To place an ad, contact advertise@analyticsinsight.net.
Source: Businesswire

