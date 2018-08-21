  • Download mobile app

21 Aug 2018, Edition - 1134, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Sri Lalji Tandon has been appointed as the new governor of Bihar
  • 3 more people arrested by ATS in Aurangabad in connection to Sachin Andure
  • Satya Pal Malik has been appointed as Governor of Jammu & Kashmir
  • London Court denies bail to Dawood’s aide Jabir Moti
  • Govt sources: 500 crores for Kerala floods is only interim amount
  • J&K: Encounter underway in Handwara as 2-3 terrorists are holed up
  • Madras HC stays Chennai-Salem Highway project
  • SC/ST amendment, which was cleared by parliament, challenged in Supreme Court
  • Mandsaur Rape Case: Court pronounces the death sentence to the two accused as trial concludes in less than 2 months
  • Chhattisgarh cabinet to rename administrative capital ‘Atal Nagar’ in honor of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Andersen Global Expands in Africa with Oliveira & Associados

by businesswireindia.com

August 21, 2018

Business Wire India

Andersen Global continues its expansion in Africa through a Collaboration Agreement with Oliveira & Associados, a law firm based in Angola, founded by Formosa Oliveira in 2016.

 

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO, Mark Vorsatz, commented, “The economy in Angola is one of the fastest growing in the world, and we are excited about adding this practice in a market that has a strong connection to Portugal and is strategic to our business in Portugal. Oliveira & Associados is an energetic and talented group, and with the addition of Isalcio Mahanjane e Associados in Mozambique last week, we have added key locations in our Portuguese and Iberian strategy.”

 

With headquarters in Luanda, Oliveira & Associados provides legal services to both corporate and individual clients within Africa and globally.

 

“Collaborating with Andersen Global will help us extend our reach as we develop and seamlessly deliver cross-border solutions,” remarked Formosa Oliveira. “With added tax and legal services, we will be more fully able to meet the needs of our clients.”

 

Pedro Rodrigues da Silva added, “Previously, I worked with Partners in the Lisbon office for over ten years, so I already have a close working relationship with some of the folks at Andersen Tax in Portugal. I look forward to rejoining the family and collaborating with likeminded individuals who share our values of best-in-class service and transparency.”

 

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 3,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 110 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

 

 
Source: Businesswire

