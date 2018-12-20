Andersen Global Expands into Gurgaon

by businesswireindia.com

Andersen Global announces an expanded presence in India as Nangia Advisors LLP, a collaborating firm of Andersen Global, added an office location in Gurgaon, India. Nangia Advisors began collaborating with Andersen Global in May 2018, initiating the international association’s expansion in India. The addition in Gurgaon marks Nangia Advisors’ fifth location and continues their steady growth in India.

In addition to Gurgaon, Nangia Advisors LLP also has a presence in New Delhi, Mumbai, Noida and Dehradun. The firm has close to 300 professionals and nearly 38 years of experience. It provides a wide range of services to multinationals doing business in India including entry strategy, re-organizations, cross-border taxation, transfer pricing, tax consulting and advisory, tax litigation, mergers & acquisitions, regulatory and investment banking across a range of sectors.

“Our added location in Gurgaon is a strategic move, as we continue to gain momentum in the international business environment,” commented Rakesh Nangia, Founder and Managing Partner of Nangia Advisors LLP. “It is exciting that the new office has opened in such a short time after announcing our collaboration in the spring of 2018, and I look forward to offering best-in-class services to our clients at this location.”

Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO added, “Nangia Advisors’ expansion is part of a broader strategy to increase our footprint in the region and will provide them with more opportunity to work with new clients and strengthen their presence in the local market.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 4,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 126 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

