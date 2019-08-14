Andersen Global Grows Austria Team

by businesswireindia.com

Andersen Global has signed a Collaboration Agreement with one of the largest independent tax groups in Austria, the Viennese tax firm G&W International Steuerberatungs- und Wirtschaftstreuhand GmbH, bringing the number of professional experts in the country to about 140.

G&W International was founded in 1994 and now has 40 professionals advising clients in tax advice, accounting and payroll, restructuring and business consulting.

“The opportunity to widen the scope of our expertise makes Andersen Global a natural fit,” said G&W Managing Partner Oliver Ginthör. “This collaboration will allow our firm to continue to grow and provide us with greater resources so that we can serve our clients even better, with more significant reach and expertise all over the world.”

“Austria is a key marketplace throughout the region and a gateway to southeast Europe,” said Andersen Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen Tax LLC Mark Vorsatz. “We always look for the strongest professionals in a region but will only consider moving forward with partners who share our Andersen values. The talented team at G&W International not only helps round out the practice in Austria, but they also enhance our capabilities in the region. We look forward to seeing the collaboration and work that will be coming from the whole Austria team.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 4,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 144 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190813005008/en/

Source: Businesswire