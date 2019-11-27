Andersen Global Premieres in North Macedonia

by businesswireindia.com

Andersen Global signed a Collaboration Agreement with legal firm, Law Office Pepeljugoski, marking the debut of Andersen Global in North Macedonia as the organization continues to strengthen its growing presence in the region.

Owner and Managing Partner Valentin Pepeljugoski founded the firm in 1999 and expanded it to include Partner Aleksander Trajkovski and more than 15 legal professionals. With a presence in both North Macedonia and the Republic of Kosovo, Law Office Pepeljugoski is a multidisciplinary law firm that specializes in business law, commercial law, intellectual property rights, litigation, customs law, contract law, finance law and tax law.

“The dedication of our team to provide our clients with best-in-class service has helped us become leaders in our practice areas,” said Valentin. “Now that we have established a strong reputation regionally, we want to enhance our service offerings. Collaborating with Andersen Global brings the benefits and resources of a global firm to our clients while extending our cross-border reach.”

“Law Office Pepeljugoski is another important addition to providing more comprehensive coverage in the region,” said Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO. “Valentin and his team demonstrate our passion for stewardship, seamlessness and independence. All the legal firms collaborating with Andersen Global in the region share our commitment to setting the bar when it comes to client service and transparency. This commonality of vision provides a solid foundation for strong working relationships and the development of a superior practice in the region.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 5,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 164 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

