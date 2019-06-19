Andersen Name Grows in Poland

by businesswireindia.com

Just a few months after joining Andersen Global as a collaborating firm, KSP Legal and Tax Advice (KSP T.Srokosz i Wspólnicy Sp.k.), has adopted the name Andersen Tax & Legal and joined the Andersen Tax & Legal team in Poland. The Andersen name now has broad coverage in Poland with Andersen Tax & Legal offices in both Warsaw and Katowice. Marcin Matyka will be Managing Partner of Andersen Tax & Legal in Warsaw, while the team in Katowice will continue to be led by Office Managing Partner Magdalena Patryas.

“We are excited to adopt the Andersen name and be a part of a global organization where we can provide best-in-class services in a seamless manner across the globe,” said Magdalena. “Very early in our relationship it was obvious that our group was very much aligned with Andersen values and the mission of providing the best in tax and legal services, what we have been doing in Katowice for the last 16 years.”

The Katowice-based group has over 30 legal and tax advisors who provide legal and tax services, including commercial and labor law, environmental protection, restructuring, litigation and arbitration, VAT, property tax, excise tax, and corporate tax consultancy. Along with the existing team in Warsaw, Andersen Tax & Legal in Poland now has over 60 professionals and provides full range of legal and tax services.

“We already have great synergy with our colleagues in Katowice. That relationship will only continue to grow, allowing us to expand the breadth of services we provide to our clients,” said Marcin Matyka.

“It is clear that our new colleagues have the character and integrity to uphold the tradition and reputation of Andersen values,” added Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen Tax LLC. “We are looking forward to the opportunities our expanded Poland team will bring to southern Poland and central Europe for Andersen Global.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 4,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 144 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

