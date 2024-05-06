Installation Function of Builders Association of India, Coimbatore Centre

Covai Post Network

Builders Association of India, Coimbatore Centre conducted their Installation Function for their new office bearers for the year 2024 – 2025 on 28.4.24 at Residency Towers, Coimbatore.

Mr. R. Ganesh Kumar, Chairman of BAI, in his welcome address stated that the Association has been able to conduct various programmes for the benefit of the industry over the past year.

Mr. Bhishma R. Radhakrishnan, Installing officer of BAI, installed Mr. C. Lakshmanan as the new Chairman of BAI, Coimbatore Centre. In his address, he recalled the rich traditions and performance of BAI over these years has made it as a powerful body now.

The new office bearers are Mr. C. Lakshmanan-Chairman Mr. L. Joseph- Vice Chairman, Mr. K. Prasad Chakravarthy-Secretary, Mr. A. Ranganathan-Treasurer, Mr. R. Sathyamoorthy-Joint Secretary,

Mr. R. Karanaboopathy-Organizing Committee Chairman. In his acceptance speech,

Mr. C. Lakshmanan thanked the members for reposing confidence in him. He stated that, there will be 2 major projects of BAI for the current year. To address the climate change, BAI will be planting and nurturing several thousand trees in our region. The construction industry is undergoing tremendous shortage of skilled workers and to meet the demand, BAI will be conducting several short term and medium term Skill Development Courses.

Mr. K. Viswanathan, All India President of BAI, Chief Guest for the function spoke of the need to create separate ministry for construction industry in the central government. He also wanted the government to set up a regulatory authority for steel and cement. He stressed the need for using artificial intelligence in various sectors of the construction 9iIndustry and to create awareness about 3D printing Technology.

Sri A. V. Varadharajan, Chairman of A.V. Group of Companies, Special Guest said that, the construction industry has richly contributed to the development of our nation. Projects like the Bakra Nangal Dam and Kadambarai Dam have made us proud. However, in recent times the abnormal rise in price of land is causing concern. Buying a residential plot has gone beyond the reach of a common man. He said that, roughly 40% of Indians currently do not own a home. While in increase in the price of onions gets a hue and cry. The steep price in land is not being attended to. He urged the construction industry to take up the issue suitably.

Guest of Honour Mr. B. Palanivel, State Chairman of BAI, Tamil Nadu, Members of BAI and several other dignitaries participated in the installation function.

New office bearers of Builders Association of India, Coimbatore Centre for the year 2024-25 who were installed on 28.4.24. Mr. C. Lakshmanan-Chairman, Mr.L. Joseph-Vice Chairman, Mr.K. Prasad Chakravarthy-Secretary, Mr.A. Ranganathan-Treasurer and Mr.R. Sathyamoorthy-Joint Secretary.