Announcing American Crew® ACUMEN™

American Crew, the iconic brand that continues to define men’s style and set grooming trends, announces a major milestone in its ever-evolving interpretation of how men want to look, feel and ultimately define themselves.

American Crew® ACUMEN™ is the brand’s biggest launch to date, with a complete collection of high performance formulations for shower, shave, care and style, that target the grooming needs of today’s man.

The exciting line-up features 15 high-performance products to enjoy in-shower, pre and after shave, as well as for skin and hair care. Key ingredients include AC ACUMEN™COMPLEX, a proprietary blend of Vitamins B5 and Vitamin E with added antioxidant and moisturizing agents bound together for superior performance and visible results. Additional ingredients such as Hyaluronic Acid, Ginger Root Extract, Bisabolol and Cranberry Extract, work to increase skin and hair ability to retain moisture, fight environmental damage and promote radiant, healthy looking skin.

“We are so excited to inspire men to groom with confidence. This is more than a regimen. With American Crew® ACUMEN™, we hope to elevate a man’s look, while meeting the needs of his daily grooming ritual,” says David Raccuglia, founder of American Crew. “This new line brings an element of sharpness, sophistication, and aspiration to the skin care, beard grooming and body care routine.”

As American Crew prepares for their 25th anniversary in 2019, the “Official Supplier to Men” encourages men to reflect on their grooming routine with confidence. Led by the innovation that has made American Crew the leading professional men’s grooming brand, American Crew® ACUMEN™ products feature a powerful complex of vitamins, antioxidants, and moisturizing agents to deliver superior performance and visible results.

The four-step ritual of masterfully refined grooming essentials includes:

Step 1: SHOWER

In-Shower Face Wash: Gentle facial oil-free cleanser removes excess oil and dirt leaving the skin feeling clean and refreshed.

Clay Exfoliating Cleanser: intensive clay mask with polishing beads that remove impurities and exfoliate dead skin cells for glowing, smoother skin.

Invigorating Body Wash: An invigorating body wash that gently cleanses the skin without stripping the skin moisture. Provides a fresh sensation.

Daily Thickening Shampoo: Cleanses and increases hair volume while refreshing the scalp. Reduces hair breakage by 80%, when used together with AC Acumen™ Scalp Revitalizer.

Step 2: SHAVE

Cooling Shave Cream: cooling shave cream with conditioning formula for a close, comfortable shave while providing a fresh sensation to the skin.

Soothing Shave Cream: moisturizing cream expertly formulated to help soothe and leave skin feeling smooth and fresh.

After Shave Cooling Lotion: a dual-action formula that works as a lightweight moisturizer and cooling aftershave and helps restore skin’s moisture balance.

Step 3: CARE

Energizing Hydrating Gel: Powered with AC Acumen™ Complex, Ginger Root Extract and Hyaluronic Acid, this non-comedogenic oil-free moisturizing gel visibly improves skin’s overall appearance, provides hydration, revives and restores the look of skin.

Recharging Hydrating Cream: a non-comedogenic fast-absorbing hydrating cream provides skin with rejuvenating hydration; revives and helps support skin’s elasticity, diminishing the look of fine lines. Formula contains AC Acumen Complex and Ginger Root Extract.

Eye Energizing Hydrating Gel: hydrating eye gel that immediately minimizes the appearance of puffiness and reenergizes the eye area Formulated with AC Acumen Complex , Hyaluronic Acid and Ginger Root Extract.

Scalp Revitalizer: fast-absorbing leave-in treatment that energizes the scalp, helps thicken the hair and provides volume. Reduces hair breakage by 80% when used together with AC Acumen™ Daily Thickening Shampoo.

24H Hand & Body Hydrator: a fast-absorbing daily lotion that leaves skin refreshed and moisturized. Formulated with Cranberry Extract. Provides 24-hour hydration.

Step 4: STYLE

Firm Hold Grooming Cream: a styling cream rich in moisture that provides firm hold and low shine adding texture and definition.

Nourishing Cream Pomade: provides light hold and low shine for a natural look.

Classic Pomade: water-based pomade with medium hold and low shine that provides texture and allows to re-style.

“For the past 25 years, American Crew has been a trend-setter in the field of male grooming, and with the launch of American Crew® ACUMEN™ we look forward to further expanding and elevating our offerings for today’s demanding man,” noted David Carvalho, Global President of Portfolio Brands at Revlon, Inc. “With a focus on evolving and innovating, American Crew® ACUMEN™ will be the brand’s first ever entry into prestige department stores worldwide while continuing to service the premium salons and barbershops. The introduction of this superior skincare and shave regimen is most certainly the next step in the brand’s journey to providing men with top-quality, efficient and refined products.”

The American Crew® ACUMEN™ collection will begin global roll-out this month exclusively at Selfridges Oxford Street and Selfridges.com in the UK. By early 2019, American Crew® ACUMEN™ will be available at select department stores and premium salons and barber shops worldwide as well as www.americancrew.com. Suggested retail for American Crew® ACUMEN™ ranges from $19 USD-$40 USD. Visit www.americancrew.com for updates and details on availability and purchasing.

About American Crew®:

The American Crew family of grooming products delivers everything needed to create and care for men’s styles including products in the hair, body, shave, style and fragrance categories, available exclusively in salons, barbershops and authorized retailers. American Crew has an ongoing commitment to elevate men’s style and enhance their personal image by providing education, marketing and imaging support to help stylists communicate the brand’s vision of men’s grooming and fashion – classic style, reliability and confidence – to the marketplace. For more information, visit www.americancrew.com

