APIS India Hits Rs. 102 Crores Revenue in FY2018-19

APIS India, India’s one of the oldest FMCG brands, specializing in honey trading and manufacturing, recently announced that the company has reached a milestone of Rs. 102 Cr. for the Fiscal Year 2018-19. The company which has been into B2B exports of honey and domestic private labels since 1924, ventured into manufacturing its own brand products in the year 2015, has successfully been able to prove its expertise in the business by reaching the 102 cr. mark in just 3 years of time.

APIS India – Himalaya Honey 1kg

APIS is currently focusing on expansion across India and plans to make future investment in domestic B2C business, back-end infrastructure, manufacturing and marketing activities. The primary focus is to reach 5 Lac retail outlets by 2020, create 3000 Districts Pan India, increase current category size from 5 to 10 categories before 2020 to be the best in the honey category and become full-fledged FMCG brand in Indian Market.

According to Mr. Pankaj Mishra, CEO, APIS India, “It’s our expertise in the honey business which made it possible for us to mark a 102 crore revenue in just a few years. It is remarkably a landmark for us as one of the players in the industry. It has given us an opportunity to take the next step and further expand our infrastructure to reach out to more retail outlets across the country.”

“With our focus on domestic business, Clocking in Rs. 102 crores revenues is a strong validation for our vision”, added Mr. Mishra.

APIS has a strong retail presence across all key Modern trade channels in India. The company currently has a presence in more than 2.4 lakh retail outlets and 2000 + retail distributors across India. APIS product range includes Honey, Jams, Pickles and Dates.

The honey market in India was worth INR 15,579 Million in 2018, registering a CAGR of 10.9% during 2012-2018. The market is further projected to reach a value of INR 28,057 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2019-2024. Based on states, Maharashtra enjoys the leading position in the market as most of the manufacturing facilities are located in the state. Some of the other major markets include Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Punjab and Rajasthan. APIS India stands at 3rd position amongst the key players. (Source – research and markets).

Today, APIS India is now one of the leading exporters of Honey and is catering to more than 20 countries across the globe. APIS India is US FDA certified company.

About APIS India

APIS India is one of the leaders in the field of organized Honey trade in India. With world-class in-house facilities for testing lab; processing and filtration for honey, it has a state of art manufacturing facility spread in over 7 acres in Roorkee with a capacity to process over 100 tonnes of honey per day. APIS is one of the largest exporters of honey in India, USA & across the world.

APIS India was established in the year 1924 and is the third generation of entrepreneurs with extensive hands-on knowledge of the trade. An ISO – 22000 certification for documented procedure that applies to Food Safety framed by the International body.

With a mission to make pure and natural products a part of consumers’ everyday life, the company has also forayed into Tea; Cookies, Pickles, Jam, Dates & Preserves considering the changing purchase dynamics and the growing need of the quality branded products.