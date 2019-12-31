  • Download mobile app
31 Dec 2019
Armstrong Wins Two Coveted Awards

by businesswireindia.com

December 31, 2019

Business Wire India

For the fourth consecutive year, Armstrong earned CIIs prestigious National Award for Best Warehouse Automation Solution Provider”.
 
This national award was bestowed upon Armstrong for surging ahead with its two decades of innovation leadership in intralogistics automation.
 
Armstrong also was recognized by Economic Times as “The Promising Brand of 2019-20”. 
 
“We dedicate these awards to our esteemed clients for their endless faith and support. Armstrong leadership is committed to aggressively fuel company’s growth through onboarding top talent, exploring newer international markets & continuing to invest in strategic scaling up initiatives,” said Vinit Majgaonkar, Chairman, Armstrong. Source: Businesswire

