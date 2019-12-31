Armstrong Wins Two Coveted Awards

by businesswireindia.com

For the fourth consecutive year, Armstrong earned

’

“

said Vinit Majgaonkar, Chairman, Armstrong.

CIIs prestigious National Award forThis national award was bestowed upon Armstrong for surging ahead with its two decades of innovation leadership in intralogistics automation.Armstrong also was recognized by Economic Times as ““We dedicate these awards to our esteemed clients for their endless faith and support. Armstrong leadership is committed to aggressively fuel company’s growth through onboarding top talent, exploring newer international markets & continuing to invest in strategic scaling up initiatives,”Source: Businesswire