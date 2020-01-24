Arthur D. Little Report Outlines Challenges and Opportunities for On-Demand Mobility

by businesswireindia.com

Arthur D. Little (ADL) today published a major new report on the future of on-demand mobility. Covering ride-hailing platforms such as Uber, Lyft and FreeNow, traditional taxi providers, public transport operators and regulators, the Rethinking on-demand mobility report from ADL’s Future of Mobility Lab analyzes the opportunities and threats for all players.

We love them and we hate them. Enabled by ubiquitous connectivity, ever more powerful smartphones, and cloud-hosted applications, private “on-demand” ride-hailing platforms have disrupted the entire mobility industry. Yet, despite their growth, most platforms are still loss-making, requiring them to evolve their business models to become profitable.

Drawing on global data and ADL’s mobility experience, the report covers the current market landscape, business models and players, along with the challenges and opportunities for ride-hailing platforms, conventional taxi companies and public transit operators. It also outlines the critical role of city authorities to “frame” and “enable” on-demand mobility for the benefits of the mobility system as a whole.

The report concludes with guidance for all players:

Regulators need to adopt a ‘test and learn’ approach that underpins a level playing field for all, to benefit consumers and cities alike

Ride-hailing platforms have to explore opportunities to improve their positioning and evolve towards profitable business models

Traditional mobility providers, particularly conventional taxi companies, must reinvent themselves to differentiate and stay relevant

Mass transit operators must investigate to what extent on-demand mobility can positively complement, or even replace, public transit.

François-Joseph Van Audenhove, Partner and Global Head of the Future of Mobility Lab at Arthur D. Little, explains: “In a short period on-demand mobility has transformed, moving the market from conventional taxis and private hire vehicles to the ride-hailing platforms now available in cities around the world. However, despite its progress, on-demand mobility is yet to achieve its full potential of improving the overall performance of urban mobility systems. At different levels, all players face challenges and need to reinvent themselves if they are to deliver the key benefits of improved relevance, quality and performance, leading to enhanced consumer experience and sustainable business models for all.”

To download the full report, visit: www.ADL.com/RethinkingOnDemandMobility

