Aryaka Selected as Launch Partner for Microsoft Azure Networking Managed Service Provider (MSP) Program

by businesswireindia.com

Aryaka®, a leading global SD-WAN provider, announced that Microsoft has selected the company as one of the first partners for its new Microsoft Azure Networking Managed Services Provider (MSP) Program. As a result, Aryaka will leverage Azure Networking Services Virtual WAN (VWAN) for an offering launched today timed with Microsoft Inspire. The new offering combines the best of two worlds; sophisticated SD-WAN technology and a global managed service that will help accelerate and simplify SD-WAN connectivity to Microsoft Azure as the market reaches an inflection point.

“We are proud to be the only vendor participating in today’s launch with an integrated SD-WAN offering, setting the stage for a more cohesive and easier to consume service,” said Shashi Kiran, CMO of Aryaka. “The advantages of this new managed offering include an optimized architecture that permits enterprises to better scale their Azure VNET deployments, provides a simplified branch to Azure VNET connectivity, and offers a faster response to service activation and change.”

The work with Microsoft Azure is a natural extension of Aryaka’s core service offering, leveraging the platform’s multi-cloud connectivity that offers distributed, SLA-driven access to Azure IaaS/PaaS via ExpressRoute as well as access to SaaS applications such as Microsoft Office 365. As part of the offering, Aryaka is not only providing connectivity, but also monitoring the VWAN, providing customers with an integrated, single view into their managed WAN that includes the powerful MyAryaka portal.

By collaborating with Azure, Aryaka simplifies SD-WAN consumption. It extends ease of use to Azure-centric enterprises and aligns with the trend where more enterprises plan to consume rather than build SD-WAN in the coming years.

“We are excited to be working with Aryaka as a launch partner for our Azure Virtual WAN offering. The combination of our global infrastructure and Aryaka’s dedicated Microsoft Azure access and monitoring will ease adoption of our networking services,” said Ross Ortega, Partner PM, Azure Marketing for Microsoft Corp.

According to Yahoo! Finance, Microsoft Azure revenues soared 75% year-over-year as part of the public cloud services market that is growing at a 22.5% CAGR according to IDC. This is coupled with the managed SD-WAN market, which, according to Global Market Insights, is expected to grow at a 65% CAGR between now and 2025. Aryaka has the advantage of touching both of these domains and is uniquely positioned to effectively leverage the growth in both markets. Aryaka customers that will be leveraging the technology of both markets include those involved in digital transformation initiatives. Also according to IDC, 85% of enterprise decision makers say they have a time frame of two years to make significant inroads into digital transformation or they will fall behind their competitors and suffer financially.

“Our goal is to become 100 percent cloud, and there are two partners helping us get there: Microsoft and Aryaka,” said Stan Yarbrough, Senior Global IT Architect at Element Solutions, Inc. “We’re excited to see the two companies come together to provide an end-to-end management solution for our network. Now that Aryaka handles our entire wide area network all the way into Azure, our lean and mean IT team can focus on other business priorities.”

For more on Aryaka, please visit: https://www.aryaka.com/

Visit the Aryaka blog: https://www.aryaka.com/blog/

Follow Aryaka on Twitter: @AryakaNetworks

Visit Aryaka on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aryaka-networks/

About Aryaka

Aryaka is a world leader in accelerating WAN transformation for global enterprises. With over 800+ enterprise customers, and growing rapidly, Aryaka is the industry benchmark for managed SD-WAN solutions. Aryaka’s highly integrated offering brings together a global network with a highly innovative technology stack for WAN optimization, security and cloud services, all delivered as a managed service.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190715005145/en/

Source: Businesswire