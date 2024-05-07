Summer Heritage Camp for Children Concludes

K Sriram

COIMBATORE : A 15-day summer camp organized by Arshavidyalaya, Marudamalai, for familiarizing children in the 7-15 age group with the country’s Vedic heritage concluded in Coimbatore on Sunday. Addressing the children at the valedictory function, Swami Sadatmananda Saraswati, Chief Acharya, Arshavidya Gurukulam, Anaikatti said: “Four factors are required for success in any field – opportunity, effort, Isvara’s grace and elders’ blessings. You are all lucky to have all the four working for you”.

During the camp the children were taught how to conduct Ganesh puja properly, basic spoken Sanskrit & grammar and the correct chanting of Bhagawad Gita among other shlokas.

Over the 2-weeks, each of the children did individual puja to Lord Ganesh. They were encouraged to continue the daily puja at their respective homes.

“These children are part of a 5-year programme called Samskritena Samskrtih (SSAS) to prepare them to excel in their chosen field, with a healthy pride and confidence in their own Samskriti,” Swami Ganeshaswarupananda Saraswati, Acharya at Arshavidyalaya said.