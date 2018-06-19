As Volcano Continues to Destroy Homes and Displace Residents, Hawaii Community Foundation Sets Up Fund to Help

by businesswireindia.com

Thousands on Hawaii Island are without their homes and struggling as the Kilauea Volcano continues to erupt and swallow entire communities. The eruptions began on May 3 and have since claimed hundreds of structures and engulfed countless acres of lands. With lava reaching the Pacific Ocean and more than 20 active fissures, life for area residents of the Puna District of Hawaii Island remains uncertain.

“As the volcano continues to erupt, the situation on Hawaii Island continues to evolve day by day. Nonprofits are doing what they can to help with immediate needs like food, housing assistance, supplies and laundry,” said Micah Kane, CEO and president of HCF. “But this crisis shows no signs of stopping, and a full recovery will take years.”

The Hawaii Community Foundation (HCF), the leading philanthropic institution in the state of Hawaii, has established the Hawaii Island Volcano Recovery Fund together with Anderson-Beck Fund, Jack’s Fund, the Deviants From the Norm Fund and the Darrin & Darien Gee Family Fund to assist with recovery efforts in support of the communities affected by the Kilauea Volcano eruption.

To ensure that every donation achieves its maximum impact, HCF is waiving administrative fees for the Hawaii Island Volcano Recovery Fund for the first ninety days. HCF’s team based on Hawaii Island is actively working to evaluate where philanthropic dollars can make the greatest impact by meeting with government and community leaders and nonprofit organizations.

The fund will provide grants to local organizations who are bringing relief to communities that have been impacted by the volcanic eruption including assistance to residents who have been displaced from their homes. This includes grants to provide case management, delivery of food and supplies, laundromat vouchers and much more.

For individuals interested in assisting, donations to the Hawaii Island Volcano Recovery Fund can be made online at HawaiiCommunityFoundation.org/volcanorecovery or by mail at Hawaii Community Foundation, 827 Fort Street Mall, Honolulu, HI, 96813.

In addition, AT&T launched a text-to-donate campaign to help those impacted by the Kilauea volcano eruption. U.S. customers of AT&T can donate $10 to HCF via the text-to-donate campaign, by texting “VOLCANO” to 50555. All of the proceeds will go directly to Hawaii Island recovery efforts.

With over 100 years of community service, the Hawaii Community Foundation (HCF) is the leading philanthropic institution in the state. HCF is a steward of more than 850 funds, including more than 250 scholarship funds, created by donors who desire to transform lives and improve communities. In 2017, HCF distributed more than $59 million in grants and contracts statewide, including more than $6 million in scholarships. HCF also serves as a resource on community issues and trends in the nonprofit sector.

